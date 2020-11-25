Our maid is having an affair with my hubby!

My name is Shanice. This is not the first time I am talking about this, I narrated it in one

of the popular Facebook pages on how I caught him (my husband) on top of our maid,

and to make matters even worse, they were doing it on my matrimonial bed. This, I have

never believed what I witnessed update.

I wish I could burst but before I sink into depression. Let me share with you what

exactly happened to me that particular day.

It was on a Friday and my husband knows exactly how and at what time I attend my

evening classes. Fully aware of this, he hatched a plan to cheat with a maid while I was

away for classes.

I usually finish my classes at 9.30 PM. He knew of this but unfortunately, that day,

classes failed because the lecturer was sick who sent us SMS when we had already

reported. It might have been a blessing in disguise. I called my hubby to tell him we are

still waiting for the class to commence, I also told my maid to prepare food early and

keep some in the hotpot. Little did they know that I was after something. I wanted to

surprise them.

So by good luck, my friends gave me a lift back home where I arrived home

unexpectedly. Immediately I arrived, I knocked on the door but nobody opened it. I thought

maybe my husband had gone to the market and the maid was preparing food.

When I listened carefully, I heard noise from the bedroom: “Wooi kula kabisa ni tamu

kama sukari,” she moaned in pleasure.

When I heard that statement, my adrenaline rose and I almost collapsed. I knocked on the

door harder and shouted, " What’s happening here?"

That is when my husband came and opened the door.

I asked about all the noise and he gave a lame excuse that he was just watching TV

which was on high volume. I did not buy that statement.

The following week, I sought help from one of the people who make couples get stuck

together in the middle of the act. I had obtained the contacts of Dr. Mugwenu

+254740637248



At first, I thought it was a crazy decision but on a Saturday we met at Nairobi’s Afya

Centre and he took me to his office where I explained my problems. I was shocked that

he is the man behind many cases of couples getting stuck.

The following week, I received a call from my mother that my sister’s dowry was being

paid and I must be present. I told my husband about the story and informed him I

would be away for the whole weekend.

On a Saturday morning, while I was cooking chapatti, I heard my phone ring and it was

my husband who was calling. I picked the call and from his voice, he was not well.

He told me to hurry up because he was dying. When I asked why he explained that our

maid trapped him and they are stuck. I laughed at the fool!

That evening I traveled to Nairobi and at the same time informed Mugwenu about the

issue. I also consulted my friends on the way forward.

When I arrived home my husband pleaded with me to forgive him and promised to

give me KSh 500K to undo what I did. It is after I obtained the money that I set him free

and divorced him completely.

Women, if you also suspect that your man is cheating on you, teach him a lesson and

divorce him. Just call Mugwenu on +254740637248 and he will solve your issues within

www.mugwenudoctors.com

Do not be limited by location. You can get the help you need wherever you are through

distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance

healing.

