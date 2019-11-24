Our stolen dairy cows were returned in just three days. Fools were found in our compound eating grass like animals.                                                                                        

I am John from Lamu County. I would want to narrate to you a story about how one day my grandmother woke up and found that all her three dairy cows had been stolen by unknown persons.

I remember how she screamed around the compound as if she had run mad or lost a lovely family member. We looked at her with sympathy but we could do nothing. By then I was just 17 years old young boy.

My granny loved her animals too much and she couldn’t imagine losing any. It was one of the difficult moments in her life and our family at large.

Life can sometimes be quite unforgiving to a point you can think of taking it away but with God and resilience, one can conquer!

A day later, the old woman was immediately admitted in hospital after suffering from both shock and stroke just because she had lost the animals she relied on to feed us. These were her main source of income.

As a family, my father had to start spending his money on treating “shosh’ for close to two years, while on the other hand, we continued suffering in silence from lack of food among other essentials.

Life turned unforgiving for so long when we decided to ask relatives for some support which some did half-heartedly. Some decided to completely avoid us after we had become too bothering.

Lukily on March 3rd last year, a stranger came home with some shopping but also had some message which he wanted passed to us. He sat us down and narrated how some people still don’t know that there were many other ways one could help change their lives.

He told us how his friends had tried other ways to run away from the fangs of harsh reality of life when he mentioned a traditional approach as one of the ways one can use to become what he/she wants.

In his narration, he mentioned Dr. Mugwenu who we had an idea of but never thought of trying his healing powers. In-fact, we knew Mugwenu as a bad person who bewitches people but when we finally went for his services, we were surprised of his ability to turn around peoples’ lives.

During the visit, Mugwenu took some concoction in a small bottle, smeared on my granny whom we had taken to him and our faces as a family and said, “Go back and find all your blessings”. We thought he was a joker but just three days after he had done that, surprisingly, when we woke up in the morning, I remember this was on a Thursday when we found all our cows returned. Three men were also stuck in our compound yelling and eating grass like animals.

My granny from said, “Is this true?” everyone in the village was shocked to the sudden turn of events. We knew Mugwenu’s powers were at play!

My grandmother called the doctor to thank him saying this was one of the historic moments in her life. She couldn’t believe that her cows had all been returned alive.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

