Painful Times as my own brother stole my fiancee

George Odongp

By

Published

My name is Kevin and I did not know that my elder brother would be so disrespectful to me to the extent of flirting with my girlfriend. I introduced my girlfriend to him three weeks ago during her birthday which was a house. I had invited him because I wanted them to get to know each other.

After the birthday party, I noticed my girlfriend started receiving text messages from my brother. At first, I did not see anything wrong with that since I thought they were just getting to know each other. My girlfriend started getting closer to him some days later and they started flirting without my knowledge.

My girlfriend even started ignoring my calls and refusing to meet me for dinner as we did before. So, last weekend, I decided to go to her house to find out why she was ignoring me and acting so cold towards me. After arriving at her house, I was so shocked after I heard that she has a relationship with a certain man whom I came to later discover that it was my brother.

One day I didn’t believe it when I found my own brother in a very compromising situation in her house. I was so shocked that I could not find the strength to confront them. I then remembered a traditional herbalist I had heard about. His name was Doctor Mugwenu and he could help me teach my brother and girlfriend a lesson.

I contacted him on 0740637248 and asked him to cast the getting stuck quickly and he did so. My brother and girlfriend started wailing in pain and everyone in the neighboring apartments rushed to the house and found them stuck at their genitals. They were so ashamed because people took videos of them and posted them online.

Doctor Mugwenu unstuck them a few hours later and I dumped my girlfriend for her disgusting behavior. I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually, within the same day, they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

