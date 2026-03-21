Panic in Nairobi as Six Estates Ordered to Evacuate Over Imminent Dam Burst Risk

Residents in several parts of Nairobi have been ordered to evacuate immediately following warnings that the Nairobi Dam is on the verge of bursting due to rising water levels caused by persistent heavy rainfall.

The evacuation directive, issued by the Water Resources Authority (WRA), affects at least six estates: Kibera, Nyayo Highrise, Dam Estate, Lang’ata, Nairobi West, and Madaraka. Authorities have urged residents to move to higher ground immediately to avoid potential disaster.

“Due to the ongoing heavy rains, residents living downstream of Nairobi Dam are warned of imminent flood risk due to the rising water levels in the reservoir that threaten breaching of the dam embankment,” read part of the official notice signed by Sub-county Coordinator Noel Ndeti.

The dam, located along the Ngong River approximately five kilometres southwest of the city centre, has experienced a sharp increase in water levels in recent days, raising fears of structural failure. Officials warned that a breach could trigger widespread flooding in densely populated areas downstream. In addition to the six estates under immediate evacuation, several other areas have been placed on high alert. These include Mukuru slums; Kwa Njenga, Reuben, and Viwandani as well as South B, Pipeline, Embakasi, and the Industrial Area. Authorities caution that these locations lie along potential flood paths and could be severely affected if the dam embankment gives way.

“Everyone living or operating downstream of the dam is cautioned to be vigilant and move to higher ground,” the notice further emphasized.

The current crisis follows earlier warnings issued by government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, who confirmed that authorities have been closely monitoring the situation. “The government is closely monitoring the rising water levels at Nairobi Dam and advises residents living downstream to remain alert. A technical assessment of the dam is currently underway,” Mwaura said in a previous statement.

The situation is expected to worsen, with the Kenya Meteorological Department forecasting continued moderate to heavy rainfall across the Nairobi metropolitan area. According to the agency, some regions could receive more than 20mm of rainfall within 24 hours, with intense downpours likely in Dagoretti, Kibra, parts of Embakasi, and Lang’ata.

The evacuation order comes against the backdrop of widespread flooding already reported across the city. Major roads, including sections of Moi Avenue and Mombasa Road, have been affected, disrupting transport and business activities.

In recent weeks, the government has also identified at least 37 estates within Nairobi as highly vulnerable to flooding due to their proximity to river systems and low-lying terrain.

Emergency response teams have been placed on standby as authorities continue to monitor the dam and coordinate evacuation efforts.

Residents have been urged to act swiftly, avoid flooded areas, and prioritise their safety as the situation remains volatile.

Also Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/lifestyle/government-warns-ndakaini-and-nairobi-dams-near-capacity-overflow-possible-within-two-weeks/