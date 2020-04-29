“Pastor” from hell

My name is Daniel and three weeks ago, I was still at work and was set to leave late since my boss had left me so much tasks to handle. I finished my work at 7pm and my workmates asked me to join them for drinks before heading home. I thus called my wife to tell her that I would spend some time out and she told me it was okay.

At 9pm, the lights went out in the club and the we decided to go home since we still had work to do the following morning. I took a cab and arrived home at around 10pm. While climbing the stairs to my house, I noticed my house was unusually silent which was awkward because my wife always waited for me to arrive home before going to sleep.

On reaching at the front door, I heard some hushed moans coming from the bedroom and I was curious on what was going on. I was astonished on hearing my wife have sex with our church pastor and I almost went crazy.

“Wow pastor, napenda hiyo kitu yako, ni tamu na nono kuliko ya bwana yangu,” I heard her saying na nilikua karibu kuzimia.

I kicked open the door and pounced on them with kicks and blows but they all ganged up against me and beat me up before escaping to continue with their sex spree.

I cried so hard and I called one of my workmates to tell him of what was going on. He came over to my house and while consoling me, he told me of Doctor Mugwenu who would help me take teach the pastor a lesson for sleeping with my wife. He gave me his number and after he heard our story, he told me to see him the following day since he could make the rogue pastor and my wife pay for the damage they had done to me.

I went to his workplace in Nairobi and he cast a spell of misery to both my wife and even a more severe one to the pastor so that he could bring back my wife and also apologise for the damage he had made.

A day later the pastor called me, crying that his machine had grown so huge and painful and that he was being tortured by acoustic voices.

“Please forgive me. Ata siwezi vaa trouser. Hii kitu ni kubwa sana,” he pleaded.

I told me to bring back my wife which he did few hours later. I forgave my wife and we both decided to change that church.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}