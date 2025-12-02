Rain Alert: Nairobi, Machakos and Kajiado to Receive Early December Showers

As December 2025 begins, several regions across Kenya are preparing for a period of rainfall, according to forecasts from the Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD).

While much of the country is anticipated to remain sunny and dry, specific areas, including the Highlands east and west of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coast, and the South-Eastern Lowlands, are expected to receive showers and thunderstorms.

Counties such as Nairobi, Machakos, and Kajiado are among those set to experience these rains and showers between Tuesday, December 2, and Saturday, December 6.

Residents in the Highlands east of the Rift Valley, encompassing Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi, can expect cloudy mornings with sunny intervals, followed by afternoon showers.

Similarly, Kitui, Makueni, Machakos, Kajiado, and Taita Taveta counties, along with inland parts of Tana River County, are also forecast to have a chance of morning and afternoon showers.

The KMD’s broader outlook for October-December 2025 indicates a 60% chance of La Niña developing, which typically leads to drier-than-average conditions over East Africa.

Consequently, while some areas will see rainfall, many regions, particularly the Northeast, Southeastern Lowlands, and the Coastal region, are expected to experience below-average rainfall with prolonged dry spells.

Kajiado County, for instance, is predicted to receive near-average to below-average rainfall, with poor distribution and prolonged dry spells. Temperatures across most of the country are also expected to be warmer than average.

For the Highlands west of the Rift Valley, including counties like Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, and others, sunny mornings are expected, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday, November 29, and a chance of showers on Sunday, November 30, and Monday, December 1.

Coastal regions, including Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, Kwale, and coastal Tana River, will predominantly see sunny intervals, with a chance of showers on Monday, December 1, and Tuesday, December 2.

The KMD advises residents and authorities to closely monitor weather updates and implement appropriate measures to manage potential drought and rainfall variability during this period.