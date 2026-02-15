Rainfall Expected in Western, Mt Kenya and Parts of Nairobi as Heat Persists in Northern Regions

Kenya is set to experience sharply contrasting weather conditions over the next five days, with rainfall expected in western and central regions even as northern and eastern counties endure intense heat.

According to the Kenya Meteorological Department, counties in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley and the Lake Victoria Basin will receive showers and thunderstorms between February 15 and 18.

“The Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and parts of the Rift Valley are likely to experience showers and thunderstorms, with night showers in a few areas,” the department stated in its latest forecast.

Counties expected to receive rainfall include Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Nakuru, Narok, Kakamega, Vihiga and Bungoma. Maximum temperatures in these areas are projected at 31°C, with minimums dipping to 9°C in some highland zones.

The Kenya weather outlook shows rain in western regions and heatwave in the north, underscoring a widening climatic divide across the country.

In the Highlands East of the Rift Valley including: Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Nairobi, mornings are expected to be cloudy with sunny intervals, followed by isolated afternoon showers in some areas. Maximum temperatures here may reach 32°C, while night temperatures could fall to as low as 6°C.

The South Eastern Lowlands including: Makueni, Kitui, Machakos, Kajiado and Taita Taveta, are forecast to experience light afternoon rains and occasional night showers, with daytime highs of 34°C.

However, the situation is markedly different in the North Eastern and North Western counties. Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo are expected to remain largely sunny and dry, with temperatures soaring to 39°C.

“Mainly sunny intervals are expected to prevail over the North Eastern and North Western counties,” noted a duty forecaster, adding that strong southeasterly winds exceeding 25 knots are likely over Turkana and Marsabit.

In the Coast region: Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale, sunny intervals will dominate, though isolated showers may occur in parts of Kwale.

Meteorologists say the mixed conditions could persist through the end of February, serving as a precursor to the traditional March “Long Rains” season.

Authorities are advising residents in rainfall areas to remain alert for lightning and localized flooding, while those in hot and dry zones are urged to stay hydrated and limit exposure to extreme heat.