Reverse Spells and Lost Love Spells. How to restore sanity in a CRUMBLING family. This is what Lindah needs!

Funny stories land on marriage counsellors’ desk which sometimes, if you have never gone through, one might think it is just meant to entertain readers.

Like this tory where a woman by the name Linda had fallen in love with brother in -law and things seem to have taken a new twist:

Hello, my name is Linda, I’m a full housewife married just 10 months ago.

My husband is a workaholic. He doesn’t stay at home and doesn’t have time for me. I see him only thrice per month and I stay all alone with the security guard in our big house. This whole thing of loneliness is making me get tired of this marriage and I’ve been telling him about it but he keeps giving me excuses that he is working for our future so that our child won’t suffer.

He tells me that its a matter of time that I should endure and I’ve kept enduring the loneliness not until he called me that his younger brother wants to stay at our home for a while till he gets a job. I told him it’s fine since I won’t be alone at home again.

His brother came in as said and he has been really helping me at home. He is a very funny guy that keeps making me laugh anytime I’m with him. He does all the chores for me and also doesn’t want me to be stressed. He is a very caring young man that I always want to be around him.

For a month that he’s been with me now, my husband never bothered to come home since he thinks his brother is at home to keep my company. Now I have been having a strange feeling for him. I thought it’s a normal feeling, but for like three days now I think I’ve been falling in love with him because I can’t do anything again at home if he is not there. I like staying around him because he keeps making me laugh and I think this is getting abnormal.

All my heart is now on him that I think otherwise anytime I’m with him. Help me, what do I do because I’ve never cheated and I’ve promised not to cheat in my husband.

