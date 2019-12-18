See how I managed to get full education sponsorship for my bright Child. My child is already in the university.

I am Bramuel from Kakamega County and lost my job from the county Government just the other day after auditing was done and some of us in the revenue department were laid off.

Unfortunately, this happened when my child was sitting for his KCPE exams and he just passed but now I could raise school fee for him. I have been pondering on what I could do to help me get income to fund his education. He got marks 340.

However thinking about it, someone gave me an idea which I have never tried but he assured me it can work since it had worked well for him.

The idea he gave me though new, also seemed awkward to try since its something I have never thought of. I even don’t know how I will be perceived with the society where I come from incase in leaked.

I asked him what this new idea is when he opened up and told me about a witchdoctor who had helped him at one point in life. That he approached him and what followed was luck after another. That he found a well-paying job just afew weeks to child’s admission enabling him to fund for his full education upto the university. He also got several sponsorships from wellwishers.

He introduced me to Mugwenu Super Doctor. By description, just like a medical doctor, Dr Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as obstacles, challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

I went to see him when he did some success spells casting exercises which saw me secure my job back. I am the only one who was called back in office as more than 100 others were left out, and worse more, still battling court cases of fraud. I am finally a happy parent after my child went to school.

