See the Kayole Landlord who cons people using his ever-vacant business room. This is what is happening to him after he took my sh 60,000.

My name is Jacob from Kisumu but living in Nairobi. I wanted to start a business in Kayole Nairobi when I was given contacts of a landlord who would rent me space. I went and saw the space for myself which was not bad. Moreover, it was a good location.

I chose to take the business room. I paid the landlord a whopping sh 60,000 in rents for 4 month. He started painting and refurbishing the room promising to allow me to occupy in just a week’s time. A week elapsed when I went to start the business only to be repulsed. First, he had locked the door with a huge padlock and on requesting him to open, he threatened to lynch me through a mob.

I couldn’t believe what was happening. Neighbours started to weigh in differently. Some told me the rogue man has been doing that to so many other persons, and better I would have consulted with them first before paying but it was now too late. They told me that I was neither the first nor the last; he is used to taking people’s money using the room. That the room has been empty for four years consecutively and that nothing was going to change because of me. I was disturbed

“He will not give that room. You are not the first one. So many people have lost their money on that room,” a synonymous resident disclosed to me.

Having heard that affirming statement, I hopping and said I must fight for my right!. I asked someone whom I knew had gone through the same situation elsewhere to give me a way out. He gave me a solution of approaching a traditional doctor. He proposed the famous Mugwenu Traditional Herbalist. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future. Mugwenu also punishes thieves.

I called him on this number which I was given +254 740637248, he picked and asked me afew introspection questions before he did some distance magic through phone. Actually, Mugwenu can help you anywhere you are. Distance doesn’t matter as long as you follow instructions. His solutions are real and come fast.

Mugwenu then assured me that it will not take one more day for the results to occur. I waited until the next morning which was on a Tuesday when the landlord called me telling me that he could nolonger sleep well. That anytime he closes eyes he sees me coming to attack him with a huge snake. “Wooi please come for your money I am suffering….naona manyoka kila mara kwani ulinifanyia nini. Wewe ni ndume” he complained and I told him, “Utajua mimi ni jogoo,”

He immediately sent all my money through Mpesa- I still have the transaction- which I used to rent elsewhere. Mugwenu is a super traditional healer with results at hand. I am happy.

