See the man who was finally found with 120 women underwears. He was almost killed.

A middle aged man from Tasia Estate in Nairobi was caught with 120 panties belonging to different women.

The man identified as Gregory who has been suspected for long for being behind theft of women’s underwears was finally caught during the day with the items in his own house.

According to neighbours who spoke to one of the popular News site Dundapost.co.ke, the man was finally cornered with the items after locals had decided to use a professional witchdoctor. It is reported that the locals led by their chairman had a meeting before coming up with a decision to procure services of a traditional herbalist.

“We decided to use the witchdoctor to catch up with this man who has been a thorn in our flesh. We have never understood why he steals strictly underwear,” a local said.

They unanimously agreed to use Mugwenu Doctors to help them recover the panties from the man. First and interestingly, Mugwenu told them that all those underwears will be found in a record 45 minutes. He offered to travel with them to their Tasia area, performed some exercises around the estate and left. He assured residents that everything will be brought out.

After just 45 minutes, no one could believe that the man was crying and asking for anyone who had lost his cloth to come for it. A mob was almost killing him before police on patrol swung into action to rescue him. He was arrested and taken to police awaiting charges.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

“I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this popular blog having similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu at www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved”.

Just connect with Mugwenu Doctors on +254740637248 or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com and learn more about their wonderful works.