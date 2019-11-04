Seven year Old “rescued “after a Witchdoctor’s charm

Mugwenu doctors finally assist find a seven year old kidnapped child. Kidnappers who

wanted free sh 300k are wailing in pain.

Andrew’s younger daughter Millicent who lives in Webuye Bungoma County was kidnapped in

July by persons who demanded a ransom of sh 300,000.

The reason for the kidnapping incidence was intended to cause panic to her father Andrew so

that he can give part of proceeds he had received from the lorry he had just sold three days

ago.

Andrew had a Mitsubishi lorry which he had sold at whopping sh 1.2 million according to

sources, which the kidnappers wanted a share of.

They picked her 7 years daughter at around 5PM moments after leaving school for home, and

disappeared with her leaving the family in agony, so worried and disturbed.

Millicent was the only child to Andrew and losing her was painful to both the mother and father

just like it would for any other parent.

They hanged posters and announced on blogs and Radios with hopes they would get their kin

back home but it took alittle longer time than expected.

Police on the other hand were not putting in any considerable efforts to help the family recover

their child dead or alive.

“ Wooi woi …mamamama!! …..What do this government want me to do surely…where did I

wrong this government. Why can they help me find my only daughter,” mother to the child

wailed anytime someone spoke to her. Apparently she was disturbed.

Days went on without much success and everybody seemed to be giving up until one of us

came up with a solution, started holding endless meetings so that we can be able to discuss the

way forward.

One person proposed continuous prayers and church meetings everyday so to be able to find

the lost child while on my side I thought why not try traditional doctors.

I was not able to pronounce that proposal in the first nor second meeting for fear of

apprehension but it reached a time when I finally pulled the trigger- I grabbed the father to the

lost child aside and shared with him my thoughts.

I was not sure what would be his reaction since that was not normal with the family and that it

would also raise emotions.

“We have someone who has been able to help such cases …many of them…I don’t know if we

can try this also. I am worried,” I finally told him.

“Who is that you are talking about please?” he asked as I reluctantly answered back, “Have you

ever heard of Doctor Mugwenu, a traditional medical doctor from Western Kenya?.

He said he hadn’t heard of the person, shortly retreating to discuss my proposal with wife. He

came back in the meeting and declared that as a family that was the remaining way to go; to

seek services of Dr. Mugwenu.

I assured them that if Mugwenu will fail to find their kin in a very short time, I will take the

responsibility. The family approached the Doctor who performed afew simple exercises before

the kidnappers were caught crying and wailing in a Kisumu Estate. The police came, picked

them and luckily the child was found alive.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr.

Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the

area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

“I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this popular blog having similar problem to visit

Dr. Mugwenu at www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved,” confirmed

James.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same

day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning

the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing

and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB,

manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in

business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work

and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com Read more:

https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.ld

Disclaimer: This is an Advert and KDRTV has no liability to the claims of this article from Mugwenu Herbalists

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.