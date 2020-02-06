Sexual magic derived from Taking SEXUAL SPELLS. MUST READ!

Have you wondered why you feel sexually aroused whenever you see someone or the vise versa? This is one of the most interesting moments in love life.

If for example you are working in an office full of men and women and your eyes pick on one of them, it is easier to get her/him to your side through spells.

It could be your new crush from office or the cool sexy guy that you met at your friend’s place last weekend. Now, sex is heaven when it’s consensual but it’s not always that easy to pop up the proposal and get the other person feel about you the same way. Well, this is where the sexual spells will be your best buddy.

A form of a love spell, sexual spells work to stimulate the victim’s feeling towards intimation. It works on your victim’s 1st & 2nd chakras to make him feel aroused. However, these spells can also make the spell caster feel desired by others. So, if are aspiring to make yourself more fetching to your crush, so much so that he is ready to go beyond the peck on a cheek and into something more passionate- the sexual spells would be really handy.

Sexual spells cover a vast and versatile range of spells. Some are really simple as 1-2-3 while some are more elaborate. One of the simplest of sexual spells involves just some salt and a glass full of water. Keep the water beside your nightstand as you retire to bed at night. When you wake up the next morning, before you take your feet on floor, add some salt on water and chant the spell.

It would something like a prayer to arouse passion and desire for you in your crush. Now, spit 3 times over left shoulder and take 3 sips from your glass. Use rest of the water to moisten the clothes that you are wearing. You will soon have your crush asking you for a steamy night.

Dr. Mugwenu +25474063728 says if you have been casting spells for some time, you can try out more elaborate spells. One of them is the one that you do with candles and apple oil. To do the spell, you would need pink & red candles, Apple Blossom oil, red ink pen, parchment paper and an envelope.

Sit down on the floor- maintain a central position. First of all, anoint both the candles with oil. Light them up. Place the pink one on your left & the red one on your right. Now, concentrate on your desires. This is to stress here that the success of the spell depends largely on the level of your concentration so make sure to get 100% concentration here. Now, you will chant the spell. The verse would be something like a prayer where you wholeheartedly ask your crush to feel the ardent desire for you to lust for you, to want you.

Chant the spell 5x and then blow off the candles. Take the paper and write the name of your crush. Then, jot down what you wish to achieve, your desires on that very paper. Now, pour the red wax on the crush’s name followed by the pink one on your desires. As the wax dries up, fold your paper & place it inside an envelope. You have to carry along that envelope everyday with you, especially when you meet your crush and you will have him soon approaching you. Do not forget to discard that envelope after the passionate night.

KDRTV Has no liability to the claims made by Mugwenu Doctors