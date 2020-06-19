Shamba boy ran away with my wife

My name is Alvin and I was married to my wife for two years and we did not have any babies yet. Our marriage was fairly good and not even a day did I ever imagine would go out of her way and cheat on me. It was one of the most hurtful experiences I have had in my life so far.

I caught her two weeks ago when I came home early from work. That day, we had a work meeting which ended at 2pm. After drinks and food, our boss told us we could leave for the day and come back the day that followed. We were so excited and some of my colleagues invited me for drinks but I refused to go because I wanted to surprise my wife by going home early.

I arrived home some few minutes to 3pm and I found the house locked from the inside. I tried knocking but the loud music prevented my wife from hearing me. I went to the backdoor and luckily it was not locked. I opened it and on getting into the house, I heard loud sexual moans coming from my bedroom. I thought I was dreaming until I heard my wife moaning while the shamba boy was fucking her.

“Ooh, hiyo manhood yako iko sawa sana and very strong kuliko ya bwana yangu,” she said. I was so infuriated that I thought of killing them both. However, I remembered that I would face grievous repercussion if I did so and so, I called one of my workmates and told him what was going on.

He told me to quickly call Doctor Mugwenu, who was a traditional herbalist, an order a sticking spell so that I could teach my wife and shamba boy a lesson. I called the doctor on 0740637248 and quickly asked him to cast the sticking so that my wife could learn for cheating on me. He was so swift and within seconds, I heard my wife and the shamba boy cry out in pain that they were stuck in each other.

I got into the bedroom and they were all so ashamed. They were naked and stuck at their genitals. My wife started crying and telling me to forgive her. Doctor Mugwenu unstuck them some few hours later after they went through pain together. I beat up the shamba boy and forgave my wife after she promised never to repeat the same mistake.

