Shock after police find disturbing paraphernalia in a personal car. Occupants flee.

Police along Kenya-Uganda border during December Celebrations, flagged down a car after noticing something suspicious with it and instead of the occupants complying with the orders, they all jumped out and fled away.

And when the police searched in the car, they found machetes, cutters, ropes and other crude weapons, an indication that the occupants were on an evil mission.

Though details of this story still remain scanty, it is apparent that in December so many things do happen including a lot of insecurity. There is likely hood that the occupants were on a mission to execute a robbery to get some money for their Christmas.

Eyewitnesses told us that the car which was speeding at almost 120KM/Hour was forced to stop some meters way from the police before the occupants fled.

“Vile walisimamishwa waliweza kukimbia wakitumia shamba la mahindi hapo karibu. Iliwalazimu polisi kuvuta gari hadi police station,” an eye witness said.

According to security agents, they found all sorts of weapons including axes what they suspect was going to be used to break into a building or business somewhere.

December is a month that does not just go without a fair share of its drama including accidents, chilling murders and robberies. However police are usually on a look out.

Following this tragedy, this blog however carried out a detailed research about the month of December and came up with what exactly most people do to avoid falling trap to robberies and accidents.

We found out that most people do use witchdoctors to remain safe. It is usually a temptation-filled month.

“I must visit or just call my witchdoctor who usually protects me. I used to fear these people but my first encounter with him was very interesting. They are not what people think they are. Nothing strange happens when they are protecting you,” a man was quoted by Dundapost.

She was asked, in particular, who was her favourite healer when she mentioned Mugwenu Doctors.

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

She also divulged that just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

“I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this popular blog having similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu at www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved,” confirmed the woman.

For quick consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news