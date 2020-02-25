Shock as Man remains stuck inside his Inlaw’s red hot Thighs in Maua.

There was 30 minutes drama in Maua town near a popular supermarket when a man got stuck inside his in-law’s thighs for 13 hours.

Joyce, who is working as a teacher in Maua suspected that her husband has been going out though she had not caught him. It did not ring in her mind that kikulacho ki nguoni mwako. Since last December, her husband has been weak in bed, he had become stingy, weak and rude. Joyce has all along been wondering why the sudden change in character.

Last Friday she said enough is enough and contacted a specialist to tie her husband and the woman who is giving him warmth. The specialist did what he was asked and told Joyce to wait for the results.

On Sunday while she was coming from church, Joyce saw a crowd outside her house, she thought there was an accident. Moving near, she couldn’t believe her eyes, it was her husband in a blanket together with another young girl -an inlaw.

“Mimi sikuamini anaezanifanyia hivyo, wajinga walikuwa wakigaragara chini huku bwanangu kwa uso na aibu”.

It was confirmed that the man was stuck inside the lady after trying to sleep with her.

“Earlier, he had faked headache to avoid going to church with me only to end up in the act with a young school girl,” wife complained.

Police then came and arrested him after Dr Mugwenu came to unlock the two.

You can write an email to Mugwenu for help in marital problems. Mugwenu is also known to catch thieves and recover money from someone who conned you. Email address: [email protected]. Call: +254740637248 or visit Website https://mugwenudoctors.com.

You can also get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing.

KDRTV Has no liability to the claims made by Mugwenu