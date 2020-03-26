Silly and Shameless husband who sleeps around with blood cousins

KDRTV-My name is Gloria and three weeks ago, my husband’s cousin Auma called me and told me she was coming home to say hi to my husband and kids. I always loved Auma by the way since I knew her before I got married to my husband since she was his first cousin and they had literally grown up together in the village.

Even after I had my children, she was the one who came to help me with house chores and so I had really grown fond of her. So this particular day, she told me she was coming home and since she had a spare key to our home, I told her to make herself at home until the time my husband and I would come.

Three hours later, I finished my work in the office and I headed home. It was around 8.30pm. As I was reaching my door I heard moans coming from the sitting room and I first thought I was in the wrong house but I was actually standing at the front of my door and indeed my husband was having sex with his…cousin.

“You are super tight and sweet dear cousin, we should have started having sex when we were little,” I heard my husband say as he was drilling his cousin. I almost puked and I instantly called my mother to tell her of what was going on. Though she could not believe that my husband could do such a bad thing and she thus advised me to call doctor Mugwenu so that he could teach them s lesson by sticking them together.

Good thing, Doctor Mugwenu was very swift and he cast the spell immediately before my husband and Auma could finish having sex. Instantly, I heard them screaming saying they were stuck in each other. They were in such a great pain and I then found the courage to confront them.

When they saw me, they were so afraid and they asked me to forgive them saying they would never repeat the mistake again. After they were unstuck, I gave Auma a good beating and chased her out of my house.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}