THANKS TO DR. MUGWENU, I HAVE A MAN WHO LOVES ME BY MY SIDE

For anyone who has been rejected by a lover or been in a relationship that seemed to have blossomed then suddenly it withered away and died, the reasons for rejection may not be so clear cut as they would seem.

Some of the immediate thoughts border along whether you didn’t do enough, or look good enough, or probably you were clingy or too distant, but there are a myriad of reasons why people just walk away – some of them are spiritually engineered.

Jessica (not her real name) is one such lady who has faced rejection over and over from the men she dated. As they say, love is blind – but so is infatuation.

Jessica says she has been having problems maintaining long term relationships, but for reasons not known to her at the time, every relationship she found herself in kept failing.