THE COURT ALLOWED ME TO BURRY MY WIFE WHO HAD BEEN IN THE MORGUE FOR 15 MONTHS

My name is Nathan and 10 years ago I was married to a beautiful Kamba lady named Kyalo. However just like every other marriage in Kenya we had several issues between the two of us and therefore most of the time my wife packed up and left our matrimonial home countless times.

Kyalo’s family however grew to recent me for every time we argued and she moved out back to her parent’s home. Even after we solved both the differences between the both of us, the parents tried to stop her from getting back together with me. Kyalo however never listened to any of them, she kept coming back to me everytime.

Sadly three weeks later, my wife fell sick and was hospitalised and diagnosed with stroke. Before her ailments, the two of us were happy and had not had any arguments, however the family couldn’t agree they decided to stop me from paying Kyalo a visit to the hospital. Her brothers even threatened to beat me up if I was to show my face at my wife’s hospital bed.

Normally in the Kamba community, women married under the kamba customary law can divorce their husband by returning a piece of cloth known as ‘mbiu ya ule’ and ties it to a man’s door or tree nearby his homestead to signify the end of the union. And so one evening, as I drove by my place, I found the piece of cloth tied to my door and so I drove to the hospital and I was told that my marriage between me and Kyalo had ended.

Days later, Kyalo died and I went by the morgue to claim the body but my wife’s family drnied me the right to burry my wife at my village. I grew so tired of this and so I decided to sew them and the case was later taken to court. For 14 months, we battled on who was to take my wife’s body.

To me the tied cloth on my door meant absolutely nothing and I knew if I did not put up a spirited fight to win the case, my wife’s family would easily win over me after all the allegations they said about me to the judge of living her with no food and constantly beating her which was not true, I decided to ask a friend of mine for Doctor Mugwenu’s contact information. He sent me through a text message and I called him to set up an appointment.

The following day, I went to his workshop and explained my situation to him, he then took out a bracelet and gave it to me then instructed me to wear it during the final court hearing. I then went back home and the next day during the court hearing, I wore the bracelet as I was instructed.

The judge then miraculously ruled in favour of me and gave Kyalo’s family an order to let me have my wife’s body so that I could burry her at my village and pay my last respect to her. The judge added if they failed to do so, they all were to be imprisoned. Finally all thanks to Doctor Mugwenu I finally got to pay my last respect to my wife.

Doctor Mugwenu does his spell casting in a unique way to help all his clients. His powers are incredible because he not only help one get rich, he solves divorces, wining court cases, enhances businesses, protects a family’s property.

He heals diseases such as typhoid, hypertension, epilepsy, gonorrhoea, syphyllis,diabetes among many others.

He genuinely handles general problems like breaking voodoo spells, curses etc.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

I strongly advise anyone with any kind of problem to reach out to him through:

Call:+254740637248

Email:[email protected]

Website:http//mugwenudoctors.com

{Sponsored}