THE MOMENT I STERTCHED MY HANDS TO GREET THE STRANGER, I WLLINGLY LED HIM TO MY HOUSE AND HE TOOK EVERYTHING HE POSSIBLY COULD

KDRTV-My name is Alassane and am a student at Nairobi university. As a university student and a grown up, our parents usually entrusts us with huge sum of money to deposit in a bank. However, as students we tend to become so lazy to make the payment on time as expected by our parents.

During my second semester my dad sent me a sum of 24000 to pay as my school fees but at that given time, I had so many classes and so I kept the money safely inside my house to make the payment later.

After classes I normally pass by the market to buy supper and head out to the house. So that very day after class, I went to the market to get me some Sukuma wiki. As I was walking around looking for onions and tomatoes, a stranger came up to me to ask for directions. He stretched his hands to greet me and the moment I lifted mine to greet him back I became upset minded.

I led the man straight into my house and he took everything he possibly could including the money that I was to pay for my school fees and left. After he left I then immediately realized my money and woofer together with my laptop was gone. I kept wondering how the strange man managed to convince me to lead him to my house and steal from me without shouting for help.

The neighbor had seen me with the stranger and she said I willingly let the man take everything which made her think I knew the guy. This was so shocking my school fee was also gone and the deadline for paying was almost approaching. And there was no way my dad would believe me if I told him what happened.

I spoke to one of my aunt’s about what had happened and she advised me to go see Doctor Mugwenu, she gave me directions to the place. The next day I went to his workshop and explained what had happened. He then told me to show him my hands which he looked at and rubbed some sand like portion commanding whoever stole from me to return everything and chanted a few words.

After that I went back home and the next day after my normal classes I was chilling inside my house suddenly a man knocked on my door carrying everything he stole from me he told me that he was sorry for pulling that trick on me and stealing my money. He sounded so tensed he even added that he would never try to mess with me ever again because he had heard voices coming from every corner of his house demanding that he returns everything he had stolen from me.

Since my school fees was returned to me, I immediately went to deposit it to meet the school’s deadline thanks to the able Doctor Mugwenu. His able power ensures that stability and consistency is restored to failing businesses.Many have attested to his ability to teach conmen, thieves, robbers a lesson. He heals diseases such as a gonorrhoea, typhoid, syphilis and among other deadly ailments. He offers solutions no matter how far much you are located.

You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors say one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: They will work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you. This is very important because your body must connect with the healing elements.

