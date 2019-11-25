The woman came to my home yelling, “Huuuuuiiiii…..naumia kama kuna kitu mmenifanyia nisamehe naona vimulimuli tu” I laughed because she had told me to do what I wanted.

One Monday, my child came home without her school hand bag when I asked what had happened before she told me that someone, on her way home, had forcefully taken away her bag.

I pondered and asked myself who is this had taken my child’s bag and for what purpose. I continued finding out how this could happen on my innocent child before someone whose child also lost a bag in the same way told me there is an old woman in the village notorious of taking bright children’ bags for bewitching.

This information disturbed me quite a lot for over a week when I decided to gather more evidence from more sources.

However in that process, another friend of mine also told me the same information that it was true the old woman by the name ‘Shiko’ was notorious of bewitching any bright pupil. That she is usually hired by haters to perpetrate the vice.

With this information at hand, I decided at once to confront her and when I tried to reach to her, she shouted me off saying I can go do what I want, “Enda ufanye chenye unataka mimi ndio nilichukuwa bag ya mtoto wako,”.

I became angrier after she made clear her intentions in my face. I immediately made a call to my sister who lives in Ruiru asking her what I could do in that situation atleast to save my child from such a person. My sister told me to wait until next day when she will be giving me her opinion.

I woke up next day and found this text on my phone, “Utapigia huyu daktari +254 740637248 halafu umuambie kila kitu na baada ya siku mbili utaona chenye kitafanyika kwa huyo mama mzee,”

In the message, she described Mugwenu as a professional traditional healer

Mugwenu Doctors are traditional African herbalists from Tanzania, and spiritual healers

I liked this message from my sister and when I reached to Mugwenu, he advised me through phone on what I should do.

I liked this message from my sister and when I reached to Mugwenu, he advised me through phone on what I should do. He just asked the name of our tormenter which I gave him. Surprisingly after just a day, the woman in question came to my home yelling, “Huuuuuiiiii…..naumia kama kuna kitu mmenifanyia nisamehe naona vimulimuli tu”

Mugwenu powers were at play. I immediately called my sister and told her what had happened before I also reached to Dr. Mugwenu thanking him.

