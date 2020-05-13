Thieves drugged me when I was withdrawing my monthly salary of KSh Ksh 80k and they stole it all

Last week, I was at the ATM queuing to withdraw my money so that I could pay my basic needs. It was the end of the month and I was very excited that I would finally quit being broke as the previous month had really cornered me.

Behind me were some two guys who were standing also seemingly waiting for their turn so that they could withdraw their money. I was not paying much attention to them since I just thought they were ordinary Kenyans just waiting for their turn in the que.

However, when my turn came and as soon as I keyed in my pin, one of the guys from behind came to say hi to me. I said hi to him and boom! I blacked out. I woke up two hours later at the bench in the bank. I was confused at what had happened to me. The security guards who saw me wake up came to me and told me what had happened to me.

“We found you on the floor at the ATM room and we thought you had fainted so we brought you here,” one of them told me. That’s when it dawned on me that I had been drugged and robbed all my money. I told them so and they called the police whom I gave a statement about the robbery.

My husband later came for me and all I did was cry because my hard-earned money had just vanished with undeserving people. As I was going to bed that evening, my husband came and told me he had found a way that I could recover my money and also teach those thieves a lesson.

He said his friend had recommended Doctor Mugwenu who had powerful spells to make thieves regret ever robbing you. We called the doctor that evening and he gave us an appointment the following morning.

For consultation call: +254 740637248

After we went, he cast a spell that would make those thieves regret ever messing with me and he told me not to worry since his spell never missed the mark. The next morning, after I went outside to discard the trash, I found two men eating grass on our compound as other neighbours were watching. Looking closer, I recognized them as the men who had stood behind me that day.

When they saw me, the handed me an envelope that had KSh 80k. They cried and begged me to forgive them for messing with me. I called the police who came and arrested them. My husband and I were so happy and we called Doctor Mugwenu to thank him for helping us trace the thieves.

advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news