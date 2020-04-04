This is how I got a plum job and bought a Nissan X-trail eight months after leaving campus

KDRTV-My name is Faith and every youth knows how it has been difficult to get a job in this era especially with companies retrenching hundreds of workers monthly.

I completed my university studies a year ago and I hit the tarmac and knocked from office to office seeking a job and all responses were “there is no vacancy”. It was either you knew someone who would connect you to a job or you were on your own.

I was becoming so frustrated and the harsh reality of no jobs was catching up with me. Nobody was taking care of my needs since my parents knew I was big enough to take of myself. It was really one of those low moments in my life. I even slept hungry on somedays in order to save on fare to tarmac.

One morning my mother called me and asked me whether I had gotten a job and I told her I had not. She scolded me telling me that she saw one of my friends whom we completed campus with driving a car while going to the village to visit her parents.

My mother was so disappointed in me and she asked me to up my game and be like my other friends. I was really hurt that my mother was disappointed in me. In all my life, all I ever wanted was to make her feel proud and I decided to reach out to the friend she had told me about and ask her for tips on how to get jobs.

On asking her how she had gotten the job, my friend told me that a traditional herbalist had helped her get a job by increasing her luck. She further said the doctor did another spell which allowed her to get more money and that is how she even bought a car.

“His name is Doctor Mugwenu, you should reach out to him and he will help you get the job that you have been dreaming of,” my friend told me.

She sent me his number and I immediately called him and after talking for a while where I explained to him my troubles, he agreed to meet me the next day. He cast the spells of getting better and well-paying jobs and he also did other spells to increase my lucks in getting a job.

Barely a day after visiting Doctor Mugwenu, I got more than five job offers in big organizations in Nairobi. I started working in one of them and two months after working I was promoted to the position of head of marketing. As I write this, I am a proud owner of a Nissan X-trail worth KSh 3,000,000 and I am building my mum a huge bungalow in the village. I am forever grateful to Doctor Mugwenu.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}