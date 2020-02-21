This is how I survived mass retrenchment in my workplace and even got promoted while others were being fired

My name is Jacinta and every Kenyan knows how the workplace has become very unpredictable especially due to the shrinking economy and that’s why every company is retrenching its staff day in and day out.

I worked in a very prestigious company here in Kenya and I did not think it would fire its employee because it was still making good returns. However, early this year, my CEO sent us all a memo saying he would be retrenching some people since the company was not making enough to cater of all the employees who we were there.

He did not first release the names of people that would be fired but said he would release the names in two weeks’ time. I began getting worried because in my department which was marketing, we were three marketing associates doing the same job and it was clear two people would be fired and one person left.

Though I did good at my job, I was not my immediate boss’ favorite marketing associate. He liked one of my colleagues and so I was sure that he would prefer her over the two of us when asked by the CEO who he wanted to keep in marketing. That job was my only means of survival and losing it meant losing my house, car, and even lack money to pay for my daughter’s fees.

A week before the CEO released the names of those to be retrenched, I decided to talk with my immediate boss since my fate lied in his hands. I gave him all my successes and all the valuable work I had done for the company. I asked him to tell the CEO that I was good at my job. However, his answer tore my heart into pieces.

“I am sorry Jacinta, but I think I will take the other lady and the two of you other marketing associates will have to go home,” my boss said.

Though the names were not yet released, I already knew my job in that office was already done. I went home that night feeling very depressed and I called my sister that night to tell her that I was about to lose my job.

“No, you will not lose your job if you see Doctor Mugwenu whose spells protects one from losing a job. Sister call him now,” my sister told me after I told him of my impending firing.

She sounded so confident about Doctor Mugwenu’s help and I therefore decided to take her advice. I called the Daktari through +254 740637248 and after hearing my troubles, he asked me to see him the next day since he had the solution for me.

After meeting him, he performed a spell that would protect me from retrenchment and get favour with my boss. It was already few days before the names of those who would be fired were released. Doctor Mugwenu assured me he had protected my job and asked me not to worry.

Indeed, I had nothing to worry about because in the day others were being fired, I was promoted to be the head of marketing by the CEO. He told me he was impressed by my work and even added my salary. My two other colleagues were fired and my immediate boss too. I was so happy that I survived and a million thanks to Daktari for being so kind to me and helping.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

KDRTV Has no liability to the claims made by Mugwenu