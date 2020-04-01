This is how the thieves that stole my house items brought them back crying for forgiveness

KDRTV-I know many people have been there, you go to work but then you come to your house and then find that someone broke into my house and mercilessly stole everything; from your TV, to you fridge, to your computer, just everything. This was me one week ago.

My wife and I left the house early in the morning to go to work kama kawaida and after dropping our three-year-old son in the daycare, we said our good byes and we left since we both work in different companies.

At around 7pm, my wife called me, she had just arrived in the house and her voice was so shaky.

“Nimefika kwa hao nimepata hakuna kitu! Kila kitu imeibiwa ata manguo zetu,” my wife said in a tearful voice.

I quickly rushed home which was twenty minutes away from work and I found her crying. We tried asking the security guard why he let thieves steal from us and he told us that they tricked him that I had directed them to carry my stuff to my new house which I had built.

My wife and son were so helpless. We had worked so hard in buying all those items which even included our fridge, television set, beds etc. We were left with nothing but an empty house. The pain of losing such items was unbearable. Those items were my sweat and hard work.

The security guard then came at around 9pm when my wife and I were sitting on the floor, wondering what to do next. He apologized for not being so careful though we were not blaming him since the thieves had tricked him. He further said he knew someone who would help us recover our items.

“Kuna Daktari anaitwa Mugwenu. He uses spells and magic to recover stolen goods. You guys should call him ndio muweze kupata huyo mwizi,” the soldier said.

We asked for his number on +254 740637248 and we immediately called him. We explained our troubles to Doctor Mugwenu and he assured us that he would us. We met him the next morning in his workplace where he cast several spells and sent plagues to the thieves such that they would be so disturbed until they brought our stuff back.

We went home after seeing Doctor Mugwenu and we felt at peace that our items which we had bought with our hard-earned money would come back to us.

Two days ago, I received a phone call from an unknown number.

“ Hello, pole sana tulikuibia vitu zako, tafadhali tusamehe. Hizi ‘machine’ zetu zimeanza kuwa kubwa sana ata hatuwezi vaa nguo na tunakula nyasi sana,”on of the thieves told me.

I was so happy on hearing how they were suffering. Doctor Mugwenu had definitely done us great. I told him to return our stuff plus KSh 400,000 as compensation for the mental torture they had taken us through.

Two hours later, a lorry came with all our stuff and an envelope with KSh 400,000. Then all the thieves came begging for forgiveness and since they had paid us even the money, I decided to forgive them. I am so grateful to Doctor Mugwenu for being so helpful at a time when my family needed him the most.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}