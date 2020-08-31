This Is The Tanzanian Beauty Comedian Eric Omondi Has Impregnated As Revenge For Kenyans

(KDRTV) – There is no doubt that Eric Omondi is the funniest man not only in East Africa but also in the entire continent. In fact, he was crowned the President of Comedy Africa at the African Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA) held in New Jersey in October last year. That day he garnered two prestigious Awards, the Best Comedian in Africa and the overall African King of Comedy. He beat popular names like Uganda’s Salvador and Nigeria’s Basketmouth.

So when he was invited to perform in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania this past weekend, Tanzanians booked their tickets in large numbers. The event happened in Milimani City Conference Center in Tanzania’s capital, Dar es Salaam.

The Kisumu Boys High School alumnus threw one punch line after another while on stage but one of them stole the show. That is when he called upon popular video vixen and actress Gigy Money to come on stage. He openly gave her his phone so that she could save her number, after which they would hook up at a later time.

Eric said he is on a revenge mission because of what two Tanzanian singing sensations; Diamond Platinumz and Ali Kiba have done to Kenyans. He told the elated crowd that while Diamond was busy releasing hit songs for countries, he only made ‘Kenya’ pregnant. The crowd cheered and laughed so hard to that.

“Diamond akipeana nyimbo nzuri kwa watu wengine mwaka uliopita, sisi Kenya alitupea mimba. Ali Kiba too has taken one of our own. I have to revenge,” said Eric Omondi while taking Gigy’s number.

Beautiful Gigy was very excited about the whole thing and she did not mind conceiving a child for Eric. Only time will tell whether Eric’s threat will come to pass. As it stands, the two looked like they are up to the task.

