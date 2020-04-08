This is what I did after thieves stole my means of livelihood

KDRTV-My name is Kevin and one week ago, I thought my life had come to an end after I lost 10 of my dairy cows to some merciless thieves. I was completely asleep on that fateful night and I woke up only to find my cow shed was empty.

I was alone, that night because my wife had gone to visit her sister and I up to date, do not understand how the thieves stormed into my homestead and took away the cattle without me hearing a thing.

Those cows were my source of livelihood because I would get more than 250 litres of milk from them in a day and it is through selling the milk that I was able to take my children through school and also take care of other needs in the family.

Three days after losing those sources of my income, I began becoming broke. I could not even send my wife fare back home from her sister’s place. I felt so useless as a man because I was also spending the day idle, doing nothing.

Though the area chief had promised to help me find the thieves, he was also handling other cases and he was consequently very slow in looking for the thieves. In the morning of the next day, my wife called me and told me her sister had given her an idea on how to handle the situation.

“The best way to catch a thief and recover stolen goods is by visiting Doctor Mugwenu. My sister says he will cast spells of plagues to them and they will have no other choice but to come,” said my wife on the phone.

She sent me Doctor Mugwenu’s number and I immediately called him and we agreed to meet the following morning. Upon meeting, he performed a couple of spells and told me the thieves’ life would be unbearable.

True to his word, less than 24 hours, I saw two men bringing back my cows to me and they apologized saying they were sorry. They said they had experienced severe pains on their backs and privates and were getting accostic voices which ordered them to bring back my cattle.

I forgave them and took back my cattle and I was able to resume my normal life of earning money through the dairy cows.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

{Sponsored}