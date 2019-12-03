Three men with a woman were found on my shop’s door screaming, “Woii nakufa jamani, my stomach”. They paid all what they had stolen!

I have been saving for the last five years to start a business when finally I managed to use sh 400,000 I had saved to open my boutique business in Kisumu town.

The shop I rented need a monthly rent of sh 25,000 plus stock which coasted me a whopping 350,000. I had run the business for three month only and my target was to tap into this Christmas.

Last week when I woke up well feeling to go to my shop early since I had early orders to service, I reported to work at 7AM, and when I moved to open the shop’s door, what I saw left me shocked. The padlock had been removed and all my stock swept away by thugs. In short, my shop had been broken into and everything stolen. I couldn’t believe what was happening.

I sat down and the next thing when I opened my eyes I was already hospitalized. Since then I have never gained consciousness. I have been in and out of hospital bed from shock. My family is suffering from luck of support. I was left helpless and jobless. I even took my kids to my sister’s place in Uasin Gishu County.

However, after three months when I stared to recover, a friend to my mother with whom they came to visit me narrated to a story on how she punished those people who also stole from her grocery shop last year. She told me that she had to visit a traditional healer by the name Mugwenu. That Mugwenu Doctors are the best traditional African herbalists from Tanzania and spiritual healers who not only deliver to their promises but even heal dreaded diseases. They punish thieves and recover stolen goods using their magical powers.

I engaged him (witchdoctor) on phone when he advised me to meet him the following day in town. After 30 minutes of discussions, he requested to visit my shop. With him was a jerrican with some concoction and a certain skin.

When we arrived, he poured the concoction around the room and just outside the shop, he then told me to drink some. The whole process looked like a joke. Mugwenu then left the scene and assured me something good will come out of the process.

After two days, my friend! Three men with a woman were found on my shop’s door,”Woii nakufa jamani, my stomach”, they screamed aloud. Looking at their stomach, they were bulging by minute. I immediately sternly shouted, “Kama mliiba vitu zangu, rudisha ama mzikwe wkati wowote”.

Together with their families they organized too pay me sh 800K before Mugewnu came to unlock them away.

