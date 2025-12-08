Tourism Boom: Kenyans Are Flocking to the Coast This December Festive Season

Coastal region is experiencing an unprecedented tourism boom this festive season, primarily driven by a significant increase in domestic travelers. Hotel occupancy rates have skyrocketed past 90%, and national parks are reporting historic visitor numbers, indicating a transformative shift in the country’s hospitality sector.

The traditional December rush to Kenya’s coast has reached new heights in 2025, with popular destinations like Diani, Malindi, and Mombasa reporting “Fully Booked” signs as early as last week. This surge is largely attributed to Kenyan families rediscovering their own country’s beauty, marking a “structural change in how Kenyans consume leisure,” according to Sam Ikwaye, Coast Executive Officer for the Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC).

Data from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) further shows this trend, with visitor numbers to national parks and reserves hitting a historic high of 3.38 million for the year ending June 2025, surpassing the target of 3.3 million.

Crucially, domestic tourists now account for nearly 70% of all park visits, a testament to the growing importance of local tourism in both conservation and the economy. Dr. Erustus Kanga, KWS Director-General, emphasized, “More Kenyans are visiting our parks and contributing directly to both conservation and local economies”.

The economic impact is substantial, with the tourism sector injecting over KES 1 trillion into the economy in the last fiscal year and supporting approximately 1.6 million jobs. This domestic spending directly benefits local businesses, from tour guides to fresh produce suppliers.

The influx of visitors has, however, put immense pressure on infrastructure, with the Madaraka Express (SGR) fully booked and road and air travel prices spiking. This has also led to the emergence of new travel circuits, with Western and Nyanza regions, as well as the Mount Kenya circuit, seeing increased inquiries for quieter alternatives.

The government’s visa-free policy has also contributed to a 48.1% increase in international arrivals, reaching 1.8 million in the first nine months of 2025. However, the resilience of the sector is increasingly built on its domestic market, which “has insulated us” when global travel dips, as noted by an analyst from the Kenya Tourism Board.

Mombasa’s hotels are approaching full occupancy, with improved transport links and security cited as key factors.