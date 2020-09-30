“Truth Hurts,” Shakilla Says As She Provokes Netizens With This Stunning Photo

(KDRTV) – Shakila may be only 19 years old but she is slowly becoming an internet sensation after her recent controversial confession that she has slept with over 15 Kenyan male celebrities. She has received quite a tongue lashing especially after she confessed that she lied about having slept with Khaligraph Jones. But according to her, the rest of the people on her list actually had a good time with her.

The story has caused a stir online with Ringtone releasing a video condemning Xtian Dela for going live with Shakila and ‘dragging’ his good name into the saga. According to the gospel singer, the social media influencer coached the young girl on what to say.

On hearing that, Xtian lost his cool and decided to go full throttle. He swore to expose anything and everything he knows about Ringtone’s alleged controversial side.

In an effort to rub into those claiming that her confession is false, Shakila posted a beautiful photo of her wearing a blue jumpsuit and captioned it, “The truth hurts that’s why you won’t stop whining saying it’s a lie 🥺I ain’t no one’s mama to comfort you🤡”

As usual, netizens never run out of the shade to throw to such rebellious ladies. Here are some of the funniest comments that have thrown at the photo.

@hg.wanjiru joked, “Mi niko hapa tu ndio nisome comments 😂who else is with me😂💀”

@s.i.g.n.o.r.a.s.y asked, “Ulilipia hiyo shoot kweli 😂💔”

@lilmaina_ commented, “Beautiful girl if you ask me.”

@stano.ee quipped, “Wewe tusmilie hapo na kesho uko kortini na wanyama😂😂😂”

monica__david wrote, “Wewe na corona mnacompete headlines😂😂😂😂😂😂umefanya tusahau uhuru aliongea jana”

But truth be said, the girl is beautiful. Let us give credit where it is due. Or what do you think? Let us hear your opinion in the comment section below.

