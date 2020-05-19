Uncle runs away with niece maajabu

During the Easter holiday, I took my wife and children to the village since there was a big celebration happening which I did not want them to miss. I was excited that my children could go play with their cousins which they all loved.

I dropped them off but I had to go back to work and come the next morning to join my family in the merrymaking affair. At around 4pm, I got a call from my cousin who asked me if I had gone back with my wife since they had seen her the whole day. I got very concerned and my trials to get hold of her through her phone were in vain.

I took permission from work to go back to the village since I thought something bad had happened to her. We looked for her everywhere but we could not find her. One of my kids told me that my wife was in my uncle’s house since she had gone there from morning. My uncle did not have a wife so I got curious on what my wife could be doing at my uncle’s house.

I went there and I was met by the surprise of my life.

“Napenda hii kitu yako nono na tamu ata kuliko ya bwana yangu,” I heard my wife telling my uncle as they were having sex. I was so infuriated and I called my older brother who came and heard the disgusting sex that was going on. He was equally shocked and he told me the best way to teach them a lesson would be to call Doctor Mugwenu who was a traditional herbalist and would teach them a lesson of their lifetime.

We called the doctor and he swiftly cast the spell and at the moment, we heard the both of them wailing in pain saying they were stuck in each other. My brother and I walked in the house and we found a very bad scene of my uncle and my wife naked and stuck at their genitals.

The whole family came to spectate at them and they were so embarrassed and after Daktari unstuck them, we all beat them up thoroughly for their disgusting act.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news

{Sponsored}