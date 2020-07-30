Very weird to hear this kind of words from my husband of so many years

Last week mathe alinipigia simu and she said she wanted to come to my house to see my new born child. I am a new mother. I gave birth to my son three weeks ago and so niliona ni poa akuje asilimie one of her grandchild. She came some few hours later after he call. My husband and I were so happy to see her. After she came, I decided to go get my hair done as she was watching my baby.

Nilienda and nikakawia salon much longer than I expected because my salonist had a number of clients she wanted to take care of. My mother had assured me that she would look after my infant as I got my hair done. At around 7pm, my salonist finished making my hair and I tried calling my husband to come pick me up but he was not answering my calls. I called my mum’s cell phone but she did not also pick. I wondered what the problem was and I thus took a taxi home.

On reaching home, something kind of shocked me, the lights in the house were off which was odd because it was a bit too early to sleep. I walked to the house and while at the door I heard strange sexual moans coming from the house and I was so shocked to find out that it was my mother having sex with my husband yaani kwa nyumba yangu. She was so shameless.

“Wow, hiyo mjulubeng yako iko fiti, ingiza yote, nimepanua.” My mother said while enjoying sex with my husband.

I was so furious that I dashed into the house and started scolding and shouting at them. However, they overpowered me and beat me up and chased me and they continued having sex. I was so ashamed. I went to a neighbour’s house that evening and she felt so bad for me. She advised me to contact a traditional herbalist by the name Doctor Mugwenu who could help me teach my mother a lesson.

I contacted the doctor on 0740637248 and ordered for the spell that would make my mother’s life miserable for snatching my husband from me. The doctor gave me an appointment a day later and after I went, he cast the misery spell and told me it would complicate my mother’s life.

A day later, my mother called me while crying and said she had wounds in her private parts and was also being tortured by some mysterious voices which asked her to stay away from my man. Few days later, my husband chased her away and he came looking for me and begged for my forgiveness.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news.

{Sponsored}