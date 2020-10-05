Viral Screenshot Of A Couple’s WhatsApp Conversation On World Boyfriends’ Day

(KDRTV) – How well does your spouse appreciate your effort of keeping the ‘love fire’ burning? Relationships in Kenya are becoming more and more complicated. This is because some vices have been normalized, especially cheating. It is now almost becoming a rule never to check your spouse’s phone unless you want to be heartbroken.

People are not able to operate freely in a marriage or a relationship. There is a lot of suspicion and insecurity. Insecurity has made some women adapt to snooping into their men’s phones and social media conversations.

Some even master passwords and phone patterns by just looking at hand and eye movements. This has made most men be paranoid, even when their wives/girlfriends have good intentions. Some of them do not approve of public display of affection. They think being too public only reduces their chances of winning side girlfriends, popularly known as mipango ya kando in Kenya.

There is this screenshot of a couple’s conversation on ‘Boyfriends’ Day’ that has been trending. October 3, 2020, was World Boyfriends’ Day. This is a day that recognizes sweethearts in people’s lives. Just like special days for family members, this day dedicates attention to the boyfriends in women’s lives.

READ ALSO: Lady Allegedly Paid By Sabina Chege To Cause Chaos In Murang’a Ahead Of DP Ruto’s Visit Beaten Badly

Whether the relationship is new or seasoned, it is a fact that boyfriends bring a unique meaning to the lives of women. And that is what this innocent lady was trying to appreciate by posting her boyfriend on her WhatsApp status, Facebook, and IG stories.

But when she informed her lover, he told her to delete immediately.

“Morning baby, today is World Boyfriends’ day and I’ve posted you on Facebook, IG, and WhatsApp status,” wrote the lady.

To which the guy replied in Swahili,“Futaa, futa haraka (delete, delete immediately!)”

Check out the screenshot below;

The screenshot is hilarious. Do you think the man is cheating on her or he just does not want unnecessary publicity? Let us hear your opinion in the comment section below.

Click to Support KDRTV by Donating. Advertise with us. Contact Us, press releases.

Make KDRTV your home for the latest Kenya News bookmark our site and make sure you follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to stay Updates with the latest Kenya News.