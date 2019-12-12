Vocal governor busted ‘munching dry’ someone’s wife in a hotel room during the day.

A vocal governor from Western Kenya is fighting to protect his face through compensation after he was busted having an affair with someone’s wife in a lodging.

It is reported that the governor who likes spending most of his time in Kisumu was found, pants down, with the newly married woman in a posh restaurant.

Though details remain scanty, it is obvious that the governor who has a penchant for short skirts, has been smashing peoples’ wives and subsequently silencing the families using his fat wallet. That the governor also likes drinking a lot and every weekend you will find him in a club raving with small campus girls.

And during the recent flash out, he is said to have been locked himself with the woman in a room for the better part of Saturday evening and what happened there no one knows but your guess is as good as mine.

Sources claimed that prior to busting, husband to the wife had, through emissaries, warned the governor from dating his wife but the defiant governor and his wife’s love for money still made them to continue exchanging fluids with alot of reckless abandon.

After learning that this nonsense will not change anytime soon, he went looking for a traditional Doctor who has been able to protect relationships as well as punish errant spouses.

If you are cheating with someone’s boyfriend or girlfriend you don’t need to worry because Mugwenu Doctors concoction only works on couples who are legally married.

Cases of cheating lovers getting stuck have been rampant of late, couples who are being cheated on have resorted to witchcraft to bust their sweethearts

Cheating is almost as certain as death, people just have to cheat. And this is why witchcraft has become a very lucrative business nowadays.

Mugwenu Doctors are making a killing out of cheating couples; the 60 year old witchdoctor is responsible for making adulterous couples get stuck during sex.

The husband used this method to embarrass the governor even after months of eating his wife in secrecy.

“Before I give out that kamuti, the complainant must convince me that they are legally married to the cheating partner. I do not do mpango wa kando or boyfriend/girlfriend relationships because my kamti only works on married couples who are unfaithful, Once a complainant visits, he or she writes their full names and that of the cheating partner on a paper which is folded and placed inside the kamti. The moment I snap it shut, the hunt is on, and moment the unfaithful partner has sex with his or her mpango, they get stuck,” Mugwenu revealed.

Going by the events that happened that day and which also saw the stingy governor part with sh 2 million which he gave the husband to the wife, Mugwenu stands out tall on matters of love and relationship solving.

“I am taking this opportunity to tell anyone on this blog having similar problem visit Dr Mugwenu at https//:www.mugwenudoctors.com and your problems shall be solved,”

You can contact this wonderful spell casters at www.mugwenudoctors.com or call +254740637248 and they will respond to your case as soon as possible