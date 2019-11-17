“Wacha niingize mnyama ndani leo inalala ndani,” a male voice said as woman reacted back

I have been having a feeling that my husband has been cheating on me with a neighbour’s daughter from the way they have been interacting but I have never had evidence until something recently happened.

It was on Saturday night when my husband came back home with supper which I started to prepare as he continued washing his car parked in the parking bay.

This was at around 10:45PM. I continued concentrating on cooking while he was busy fetching water and washing his car.

About 30 minutes later, I thought let me check on him when I walked towards the car and never saw him out washing. I moved close and heard, “Wacha niingize mnyama ndani leo inalala ndani,” a male voice said as a groaning woman reacted back, “Uuuiiii bibi wako atatupata aki utanipatia ball wewe…!” I looked through the window space and saw the two in a compromising position.

I came back to my house and went straight to sleep. I couldn’t even continue cooking since I started feeling week and very much disturbed.

After 20 minutes, as if nothing had happened, my husband came back to the house and shamelessly asked me to warm him bathroom water. Angered, I tightly covered myself with a blanket.

He moved close to me and asked why I was not cooking supper before I shouted, “Tell your wife in the car to cook for you,”

He then knew I had noticed what they had been doing and this could not have been the first time.

He shouted back, “what are you saying what do you mean?” when I repeated “go and shout to your prostitutes in the car”. This, he never opened his mouth again.

In the morning, I waited for him to pack before I followed and went back to my parents’ home where I started living.

My marriage had been spoilt despite having wedded my man just two month ago. I felt heartbroken and left with only two options- to try and live with it or kill myself. I chose to live with it.

My mother noticed how I was always disturbed and asked why before I told her everything that had happened to me.

She took me to Mugwenu doctors who did a lot of stuff on my life, gave me some liquid which I had to use everyday for a week and wait for results. Believe it or not, next day, my husband was calling on phone crying that his testacles were swelling like a tennis ball.

“My wife what is happening Ulinirogaaaaaa tafadhali naumia pole.” He yelled before I informed Mugwenu about it and who instructed me not to rush there.

On the second day, my husband was calling saying, “I am dying dear my manhood is now leaking blood,” I told Mugwenu of the extent but he assured me no one will die. He later untied him. My man came to my place a very apologetic man.

He pleaded for me to come back to his life. I was advised by my parents to go back but make sure we relocate from where we were staying with the man. We did exactly that and my man is today a very caring person. I thank Mugwenu Doctors.

Cheating is almost as certain as death, people just have to cheat. And this is why witchcraft has become a very lucrative business nowadays.

Mugwenu doctors are making a killing out of cheating couples; the 60 year old witchdoctor is responsible for making adulterous couples get stuck during sex.

Mugwenu doctors (traditional witchcraft originally from Tanzania) can make cheaters get stuck. They moved to Vihiga because that is where there business flourishes – they can also operate in other places if called upon.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems and hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news

Like KDRTV Page. Subscribe to KDRTV Newsletter. Advertise with us. Send us enquiries, press releases.