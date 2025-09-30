War on Befitting Burials: Why Our Parents Deserve Befitting Living, Not Lavish Send-Offs

A powerful message yet structured as a letter from a late mother to her son – has sparked intense debate across Africa, calling for a cultural shift from “befitting burials” to “befitting living.”

In the emotional letter, the mother questions why her son lavished money on her funeral while neglecting her needs during her lifetime.

“My breakfast, my lunch, and my dinner were my challenges when I was alive, but you spent money to cook all types of foods, meats, and drinks on my burial day,” the letter reads. “The most painful thing is the kind of expensive coffin you put my corpse in when I was living in an uncompleted house.”

She adds in anguish: “I want to know why I died like a poor woman when I have a son like you. When I was alive, it was difficult for me to buy even a wrapper, yet you dressed my corpse with an expensive cloth.”

The heart-breaking words echo a wider social concern: African communities have increasingly embraced costly funerals as a measure of respect, even when it leaves families financially crippled. In many households, resources are stretched thin or debts incurred just to meet societal expectations of a “grand send-off.” Families that opt for modest ceremonies often face ridicule, creating immense pressure to “spend big,” whether in rural villages or among diaspora communities repatriating bodies at staggering costs.

The COVID-19 pandemic briefly disrupted this trend. Restrictions on movement and gatherings forced families into simpler, quicker burials, stripping away some of the extravagance that had become normalized. Mortuaries reported fewer long-stay bodies, and many families quietly acknowledged that simpler burials were more affordable, dignified, and less emotionally draining.

Religious practices also shape these customs. Christianity often permits prolonged mourning and elaborate ceremonies, but Islamic tradition mandates immediate burial, emphasizing humility and rejecting embalming or costly coffins. Muslim funerals, usually involving a simple cloth and swift interment, highlight how dignity can coexist with simplicity.

The late mother’s words carry a haunting reminder: “When my corpse was in the mortuary you came to check on me from time to time. You cared about my corpse more than when I was alive – why?”

We all have the opportunity to give as much love and flowers to our loved ones when they are alive, rather than waiting to shower them with tears and crown them with wreaths at death.

My sentiment mirrors the late mother’s letter, which implores children to prioritize care during life: food, shelter, clothing, and emotional support. “When you were young I starved for you to eat and wore one cloth so you could have many. I thought you would take care of me when I grew old,” she writes, capturing the silent sacrifices too many parents make.

The real legacy, advocates argue, lies not in the grandeur of a coffin or funeral feast, but in the love and dignity shown while a parent or loved one is alive.

Ultimately, the challenge rests with families to decide whether to define their legacy by lavish funerals or by meaningful acts of love and responsibility in life.