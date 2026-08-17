Water Bills Set to Rise as Regulator Issues One-Month Notice Across Four Towns

Residents of Kisii, Narok and Murugi Mugumango towns face higher water bills after the sector regulator approved new tariffs, even as Eldoret households were handed a rare reduction in charges.

The Water Services Regulatory Board (WASREB) issued the new rates through a Gazette notice dated August 17, 2026, giving the four towns a one-month notice ahead of implementation.

In Murugi Mugumango, Tharaka Nithi County, the smallest of the four service areas, domestic consumers using up to six cubic metres will now pay Ksh25 per unit, translating to Ksh150 for six units, up from Ksh113. Consumption above that rises gradually, capped at Ksh50 per cubic metre for households using more than 100 cubic metres a month.

Kisii Water and Sanitation Company (KWASCO) customers face a steeper jump, with the lowest domestic bracket rising from Ksh68 to Ksh113 per cubic metre, and heavy users paying up to Ksh223, up from Ksh117 for every 300 cubic metres. KWASCO has retained its connection and deposit fees, with new domestic connections costing between Ksh2,500 and Ksh15,000 depending on pipe size. Deposit fees will also vary by category, with commercial and institutional clients facing higher charges, water kiosks paying Ksh5,000, and sewer-only connections attracting a deposit matching a standard water connection.

Narok Water and Sewerage Company (NARWASSCO) recorded the steepest domestic charges among the four utilities, with rates now starting at Ksh140 and rising to Ksh200 per cubic metre, up from Ksh150 for consumption between 100 and 300 cubic metres and Ksh170 for usage above that.

Eldoret, however, tells a different story. Its utility, Eldoret Water and Sanitation (ELDOWAS), received a downward revision after an arbitration ruling by the Water Tribunal, following a dispute between ELDOWAS and its customers over tariffs gazetted in 2024. Under the new rates, low-end domestic consumers in Eldoret will pay Ksh84 per cubic metre, down from Ksh130, offering relief even as bills climb elsewhere.

According to the notices, the new tariffs will run through the 2026/2027 to 2028/2029 financial years and follow each utility’s application for a tariff review under the Water Act of 2016. WASREB said public consultations were held in each area before the rates were approved, as required under Section 139 of the Water Act.