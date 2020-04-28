WE MOVED INTO A NEW HOUSE IN SYOKIMAU AND WEEKS LATER WE STARTED HEARING CATS CRIES

Our family had been living in a small house in Kisii County. Luckily both my parents were promoted and placed to work in Nairobi. Moving to the big city meant moving to a much more bivger house now that both my parents were earning bigger salaries.

We were lucky enough to settle in Syokimau. My father managed to get a much bigger house where everybody had their own rooms and privated places. The first few weeks on our house was filled with so much joy and happiness since everybody was amazed by the fact that there was no more policy of sharing mattresses and duvet anymore.

However, one night my little brother woke all of us up saying that he had heard cat cries in his room. My mother however comforted him saying maby he was just dreaming. That night however much she tried to convince him he insisted that he was not going back to his room and so that night he slept with both my parents.

Three days later, we all to heard the cries and came out from our rooms and assemblin the sitting room. Truly my little brother was not dreaming like my mother claimed, and so my dad asked us, ” Did any of you sneak a cat inside the house without informing us”. Nobody had sneaked any cat from the house, we all wondered how it got in. My mother however, the comforter she is said maby the cat belonged to our neighbour. And so all the debate about the cat cries stopped and we all went back to sleep.

The following day, my dad left work so early just so he could come back home to get rid of the cat. He searched all over the house, moved every furniture but still he did not find any cat and so when we came out from school he assured us that the cat was already gone. That night everybody was so happy to sleep back into their bedroom but the moment the house lights was turned off, the cries begun and in a few seconds everybody ran out of their bedroom so frighten. Even our sleeping together did not stop the cries nor was sleeping with the light on the whole night.

The next morning my mother phoned my grandmother to inform her about the disaster that we’ve been going through. Luckily my grandmother had knowledge of Doctor Mugwenu’s spell casting power. She informed her to pay him a visit for our problem to be solved. My mother took Doctor Mugwenu’s contact information and called him to book an appointment.

The following day, she went to see Doctor Mugwenu at his workshop and exIained everything to him. He then took out dry leaves and instructed my mother to burn it inside their bedroom because to his understanding the house was haunted and needed cleansing. She was to make sure that the smoke from the burnt dry leaves went through every room of the house to drive away the evil spirit which posed as a cat that cried.. My mother then went back home and did as she was instructed.

That night we all slept in peace. All the annoying cries of the cat was all gone. Everybody now felt that it was safe to return back to their rooms. We have been sleeping in peace ever since till today all thanks to Doctor Mugwenu.

