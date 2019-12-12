We unveil a Kenyan Celebrity musician who rose to stardom very fast and now touring the world for concerts like no other.

A controversial Kenyan musician who has been making headlines has surprised many after going past all other old faces in the industry and now leading on all charts both on Radio and Tv.

His very first song he recorded did not do quite well but the second one picked up very fast and topped charts for two years in a raw sending top fellow musicians to a sudden oblivion.

Last year he performed in Australia and then travelled to Singapore in a jam-packed event that was also attended by top world acts in hip hop and raga. In the show, he performed his three songs as everyone, unbelievably, sung along with him receiving historic standing ovation from the president.

According to a popular entertainment blog Dundapost.co.ke, the singer is set to also tour USA anytime in December with more than 10 shows awaiting for him. He was quoted saying, “life is at its best” and that he is not moving back anytime soon.

The blog had a chance to interview him at one point and he stated that he released the first song and circulated it to various stations -TV and Radio- and even uploaded it on Youtube but despite being a well recorded piece of work, nothing was forthcoming. He still struggled.

He said, “My song was well recorded in the biggest studio in the country but it took me nowhere. I was disappointed and upto now I can’t gather why,” he said.

He then had to resort to traditional ways to help propel him to limelight and that’s when he Googled and landed on a traditional doctor by the name Mugwenu. Mugwenu Doctors are the best traditional African herbalists from Tanzania, and spiritual healers who not only deliver to their promises but even heal dreaded diseases.

The traditional doctor further solves life challenges, for instance, love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck which is in, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and nightmares.

He visited Mugwenu Traditional Healer who did a lot of success spell casting and just in the next two month after releasing the second banger, he became the new kid in town. Today, as we speak, he is the most sought after celeb in the country.

If you wanted to become a celerity in anything you do, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors on +254740637248 or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com,” he said. Visit www.mugwenudoctors.com and learn more about their services or call us on +254740637248.