“Wewe tunza mimi nikitumia” a man who was ‘eating’ my new wife told me with confidence but immediately his balls were swollen like pumpkins!

I am Alex not my real name from Samburu. I got a beautiful lady whom I married and we even wedded just three months ago.

However, there is this one thing that keeps annoying me. Everyday cannot pass without a certain man calling her (my wife). When I asked her about it she told me the man has been just a stoker even before we wedded; this thing has been troubling me for some months now.

I have tried talking to her to stop receiving his calls or answering texts but as it appears, there could be more than meet an eye.

Last Friday I picked her phone and tried to sample some of her messages. Okay, I know it might not be that healthy to peep in spouse’s phone since that amounts to interfering with her privacy but I just had to so that I could know exactly what was cooking between them. And the most recent text the man had sent her read, ‘Ahsante kwa kunipea vitu hata baada ya harusi. Hii game yetu itaendelea tu hata kama umeoleka. Hizo vitu ni zangu milele,” and she had responded, “Na juzi ulikuwa umezimiss sana kwani ulizirarua mbaya ama ni kwa sababu nimeoleka ndio una hasira hivyo na mimi”.

I was mad at myself. I saw thye world around me rotate on an axis. To me, it looked like I was in another planet since I couldn’t believe this trash. I went and confronted her with the messages. She tried to protest but I stood firm and asked her why she was doing that to me even after wedding just the other day. Having felt my pressure, she simply told me, “Ni kweli huyu jamaa ni boy wangu wa kitambo hata yeye ni yeye alinibreak virginity. Pole baby”.

I asked her to give me the number of the guy but she appeared not ready to give. I told her confidently that it was no longer possible to live with her under one roof under such circumstances. I happened to have thrown in the towel befpre she said to me, “Shika ndio hii namba yake.” she was trembling.

I took the number, called the man who then shamelessly told me that he owned the lady despite having gotten married to, “Wewe tunza mimi nikitumia”. At that point, I went back to my room and told my wife that this man will learn a lesson. I did not disclose what I was going to do.

Next day on Friday I went to Dr. Mugwenu’s working place in town and told him what was going on. I narrated to him how a man was philandering with my newly wedded wife. I saw Mugwenu smile and asked me if that was my real wife or a Mpango wa Kando or just a mere girlfriend but I assured him she was my legitimate wife.

He gave me something which I secretly brought with me in my house. It was a marriage protection spell. And the next day I heard my phone ring. It was a strange number and voice of someone wreathing in pain, “Umeniuwa aki inavimba… inafura sasa imetoshana na malenge”

I was happy. Since then I have never heard my wife speak with the man again. They both learnt a lesson. The man was forced to compensate me with sh 150,000 before he was treated.

