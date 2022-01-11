What A Man Wants From A Woman But Will Never Tell

What do men really want in a woman? Well, most women have different answers to this but only men have the right answer to this. Women might think that they are doing everything right but still find out that, that is not enough.

Photo courtesy Bustle

It is every woman’s dream and wish to give the best to their men. However, you might be giving it all but not exactly what he wants. Here are some of the things men really want but will never be open and tell you.

Emotional availability

Men want women who can be available emotionally to them. They want a woman whom they can share with the deepest secrets in their hearts. Men will never say but they want you to listen to their innermost cry.

Men want to feel appreciated

Every little or big effort a man makes wants to feel appreciated. Do not look at everything like its an obvious thing for a man to do to you. He wants to feel appreciated so that hebcan do more of that.

A man wants an intelligent woman

There are different ways in which a man will always get to know how intelligent their women are. A man needs someone who can help them solve some problems. He doesnt want someone who cannot help in solving small issues or solve some life predicaments.

He wants the attraction to be mutual

Men wants to be shown love too. If he loves you, he expects you to love him back and try to reciprocate what he does for you. Men wants respect and submission in exchange for love.

Consequently, women can always learn how to love but a man loves who he wants to love.

Good looking woman

All men are attracted to beautiful women. Even if you have already won his heart, men still expect you to look good for them. Morever, this makes them proud.