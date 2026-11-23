Counsellors and psychologists operating in Kenya will face new registration fees, professional examination charges and stricter licence renewal requirements under guidelines issued by the Counsellors and Psychologists Board (CPB).

The new service charter, outlined in a Gazette notice dated November 20, 2026, establishes charges and processing timelines for individuals and institutions seeking registration, practising licences and other regulatory services.

Under the new fee structure, counselling and psychology facilities will pay between KSh5,000 and KSh20,000 depending on their classification. Level One facilities will pay KSh5,000, Level Two KSh10,000, Level Three KSh15,000 and Level Four KSh20,000.

Applicants seeking facility approval must submit a licensing application, details of registered and licensed counsellors or psychologists, as well as relevant safety and compliance documents. The board expects facility licensing applications to take between 14 and 21 working days to process.

The guidelines also introduce professional indexing requirements and charges for students pursuing counselling and psychology courses. Kenyan students will pay KSh1,000, while East African residents will pay KSh2,000. Applicants from outside the East African Community will be charged KSh6,500, equivalent to USD50.

Students must provide a passport-size photograph, identification documents, KCSE certificates or equivalent qualifications, and an admission letter from their training institution. The indexing process is expected to take between 14 and 21 working days.

For professionals seeking examination, registration and new practising licences, the board has set fees at KSh12,000 for Kenyan citizens, KSh15,000 for East African citizens and KSh20,000 for other foreign applicants.

Foreign and East African applicants must also provide qualification equivalence documents from the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA).

The board has further introduced mandatory Continuous Professional Development (CPD) requirements for practitioners renewing their licences. Counsellors and psychologists must accumulate at least 20 CPD points annually through five training sessions, with each session earning four points.

Kenyan citizens will pay KSh500 per training session, while non-citizens will pay KSh5,200 (USD40). Professionals seeking renewal must submit evidence of CPD attendance, a valid or expired practising licence, a completed online application and proof of payment.

Annual licence renewal applications must be submitted by December 31, with processing expected to take 14 working days. Renewal fees will vary according to academic qualifications, ranging from KSh3,000 for diploma holders to KSh6,000 for PhD holders. Non-citizens will pay KSh45,500.

The charter also provides for a free complaints-handling process. Complaints must be submitted in writing with supporting evidence, details of the professional involved and witness statements where available.

The board says complaints will be acknowledged within five working days, while investigations and resolution are expected to take between 60 and 90 working days.

The new charter is intended to inform practitioners and members of the public about the board’s services, applicable charges and expected service delivery timelines.