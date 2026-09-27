What Is This Year’s “Godzilla” El Niño, and How Dangerous Is It?

Scientists are warning that the El Niño now unfolding in the Pacific could be the strongest ever recorded, and its effects are already being felt from the Andes to East Africa.

El Niño is a natural climate pattern that develops when the normally cool eastern Pacific Ocean grows unusually warm, according to Professor Mat Collins, a climate scientist at the University of Exeter who spoke to The Guardian. The shift, driven by weakening trade winds, pushes warm water that’s typically concentrated near Fiji and Tahiti eastward toward Peru and Ecuador, altering rainfall patterns not just in the Pacific but across large parts of the world. It tends to strike every three to seven years, though irregularly, with the last event occurring in 2023-24.

This year’s event has already broken records. Collins said sea surface temperatures in the El Niño region of the Pacific have matched the previous high set in 2015, and the event hasn’t even peaked yet. Conservation International’s lead climate scientist, Lee Hannah, said the ocean hasn’t been this warm in at least 12,000 years, and the event could be the strongest in at least 80 years of record-keeping, having already blown past the 2-degree-Celsius threshold that defines a “super” El Niño.

Separating El Niño’s natural variability from the effects of human-caused climate change isn’t straightforward, but Collins said the two layer on top of each other — if global warming has already produced drought conditions somewhere, El Niño will make it worse.

The impacts vary sharply by region, and not always in the direction people expect. According to the World Meteorological Organisation, the Indian subcontinent typically sees a weakened summer monsoon during El Niño years, and India has already recorded rainfall roughly 15 percent below average for parts of this season. Indonesia is bracing for a delayed and shorter rainy season, with about 61 percent of the country expected to see rains arrive late, a shift that has already fed severe wildfires in its forests and peatlands. Australia usually sees hotter, drier conditions across its eastern and southern regions.

Africa is similarly split down the middle. In East Africa, including Kenya, Somalia and Tanzania, El Niño is generally linked to heavier rainfall, raising the risk of flash floods, overflowing rivers, landslides and submerged homes. But in southern Africa, countries including Zambia, Malawi, Mozambique and South Africa typically see the opposite: reduced rainfall, failed crops, shrinking water sources and vanishing pasture for livestock, according to the United Nations.

Hannah said similar contrasts are playing out elsewhere, with drought expected in Panama, Guatemala, southern Africa and India, even as Peru, Ecuador, the southern United States, East Africa and central Asia brace for heavier, later rainfall. The UN’s World Food Programme estimates these shifts could push an additional 49 million people into hunger.

The human cost could also be measured in lives lost to extreme heat. A Climate Impact Lab report estimates roughly 451,000 additional heat-related deaths worldwide between June 2026 and February 2027 could be tied to El Niño-driven heat, with the United States among the 20 hardest-hit countries. Global land temperatures could run about 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit above normal, the report found, bringing 44 percent more extremely hot days than usual. The report has not yet been peer-reviewed, though it draws on established methods and data from more than 24,000 regions worldwide.

Marine life is already showing signs of stress. Hannah said bird deaths in Ecuador are being reported at four to five times normal rates as warming water disrupts their food supply, and shark sightings at a normally reliable Galápagos dive site vanished within days as cold currents that feed the region’s marine food web began shutting down.

Collins said better forecasting now gives the world a chance to prepare that didn’t exist during the poorly understood El Niño of 1982-83, with six-to-nine-month lead times allowing farmers and governments to adjust. But he said the biggest driver of future risk remains greenhouse gas emissions, and he expects El Niños to grow more powerful and impactful in the decades ahead.

In Kenya, national and county governments have stepped up preparations ahead of the October-to-December short rains, with high-risk areas, including parts of Nairobi, put on notice and some residents asked to relocate to safer ground.