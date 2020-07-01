WHEN I FOUND OUT I WAS PREGNANT, MY BOYFRIEND AGREED TO TAKE CARE OF THE BUT HE SUDDENLY TAPPED OUT DURING MY SEVENTH MONTH CLAIMING HE NEVER WANTED ME OR THE BABY

My name is Annabel, I had been previously happy in my relationship with my boyfriend Kevin for about three and a half years. Earlier during our fourth year, I found out I was pregnant and decided to share the news with him. Kevin took the news positively and even agreed to take care of both me and our unborn child after my parents disowned me.

However, during my seventh month, Kevin started rejecting me and our unborn child. He begun by asking questions about him being the real father, but later on he completely distanced himself from me. He even told me to look for my baby’s father because he was sure he wasn’t the father.

I was faced with a lot of depression after he suddenly abandoned me that I even wanted to commit suicide. However, one of my friends advised me against taking both my unborn baby’s life and mine. She then encouraged me to make a call to Doctor Mugwenu on +254740637248 to bring back Kevin into my life.

I then immediately made a call to him and booked an appointment to see him. The following day, my friend accompanied me to Doctor Mugwenu’s workshop. He performed a few spells on me to ensure that Kevin remembers every good memory the two of us had together. After that I left and went back home.

One day later, Kevin came back home to claim both me and our unborn baby. He apologized for abandoning us and promised to never leave my side. He has ever since been present in my life and has not for a moment left me and our adorable baby girl.

Doctor Mugwenu says that his spell casting powers works within 24 hours. He handles general problems like helping one get rich, protection of a family’s property like land, enhances failing businesses, wining court cases, saving marriages, stops cheating in relationships.

His expertise in mixing herbs helps in healing diseases such as typhoid, syphilis, gonorrhea, epilepsy among many others.

He also genuinely cast away evil spirits, get rid of bad scary dreams, breaking voodoo spells.

His ability to foretell the future is 100% accurate.

For more information and enquiries, you can reach him through:

Call: +254740637248

Email:[email protected]

Or visit his website:http//mugwenudoctors.com

{Sponsored}