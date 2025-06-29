When Trust Breaks-  What I Discovered in My Wife’s Phone

My wife’s salary was always a mystery until I finally discovered how much she was truly earning. In 2021, she told me she was making 9,500. Two years later, after she got promoted, I asked her about her new salary, and she said;

“Oh, these people, don’t mind them. They added only 1500 to my old salary.”

Since her salary was meager, I took many responsibilities in the house, including utilities, food, medical bills, and school fees for our two kids. When my wife sent me the grocery list, she could always include sanitary pads.

During shopping, she would pick out dresses and clothes, show them to me proudly, and then ask me to pay for them.

After we had our second child, she started talking about getting a car. Things weren’t going well for me financially at the time, so I asked her to give me some time.

Her reply was, “I’ve saved some money. I can add it to whatever you have, and you can pay me back when your money comes.”

I agreed and took that money from her, topped it up to get her a car. For three months, my ears never had rest.

She would wake up at dawn and ask me to pay what I owed her. I got tired and paid the money when I didn’t have much in my account.

One evening, I turned my laptop on and saw a lot of emails. I checked and it was my wife’s email that had been opened.

I asked her, “Did you use my laptop?” She answered, “Yeah, I was checking something.” I told her, “Then you didn’t log out.” She answered, “I forgot. Please log out for me.”

I was about to log out when something caught my attention. I saw a mail with the subject, “January Pay slip.” I opened and started going through. When I saw her gross salary, I was shocked. She was being paid 74,734, yet she has been crying poverty?

We’ve been married for six years, and my wife earned that much without my knowledge? How much she earned didn’t bother me a lot as much as what she was using that money for.

I decided not to talk immediately but rather do a little bit of investigation. I started by reading her chats. Her best friend’s messages didn’t reveal much. The family WhatsApp group hinted at a few things, but nothing concrete. Then I opened her chat with her father, and that is when I discovered everything.

She had bought a piece of land and had already started building. Her father was in charge of the project.

He had sent photos of the various stages of the building. At some point, her father said, “Thank you for helping out your brother. He would have been home had it not been for you.”

I knew she had only one brother, her elder brother. I looked up their chats and found out she had bought him a car to use for Uber after he lost his job. He sent her weekly reports, and they split the earnings.

Why would she do that? I thought I was being a supportive husband so my wife could be proud of the man she married.

When we bought land together, both our names were on the title. The car I took a loan to buy for her was in her name. I didn’t mind back then—I believed what was hers was also mine.

The next morning, she noticed something was off. I was boiling inside, but stayed calm. Eventually, I asked, “Why would you do this to me?”

“What have I done?” she asked.

“You bought land and didn’t tell me. You started building and kept it from me. When were you going to let me know?”

She was shocked. “Who told you that?”

“Your father,” I said.

She stood silent, then asked, “Why would my father tell you that? What were you two even talking about?”

“I don’t know. You can ask him.”

Later, she brought her phone to me. “My father wants to talk to you.” It was on speaker. Her father sounded angry.

“You said I told you my daughter is building? When and where did I say that?”

“Is it not true you’re supervising her building project?” I asked.

He tried to dodge it. I pressed on: “Is it true or not?” Finally, I said, “I read your messages. I saw the pictures, the budgets, and the confirmations of payment. You’re a man—would you be okay if your wife hid this from you?”

He went silent, then started apologizing. He said he thought I already knew.

My wife just stood there, speechless. After her father hung up, I told her everything I had found about her salary, the car for her brother, everything.

“Even your sanitary pads, I buy them,” I said. “You use your money to build wealth and live off mine just because you’re my wife? I see. We’ll see.”

Trust was shattered. Love was broken. We had to find a new way of living our lives going forward.

Her father began calling daily, apologizing and trying to take the blame to shield his daughter.

I told him, “The emotional state I’m in right now, it would be hard to think straight or think about forgiveness. Just give me space.”

Three days later, her parents and brother came over to apologize. They pleaded, “Don’t let this break up the beautiful marriage you both have. If nothing at all, consider the kids and be lenient in your judgment.”

I listened to them. My position was still the same. “I need time to clear my mind. Just leave me alone to think.”

From last month until now, things have changed. My wife doesn’t ask me for money anymore, yet the household runs smoothly.

She’s started paying for things she never used to. One day she even told me, “If you want to change the names on the properties, we can.”

I told her, “You don’t need to change anything. They are yours. You suffered for them, so you can decide what you want to do with them.”

The land I bought has our names. I’m selling it and taking my money back. The car she’s driving has her name.

I put a for-sale sticker on it some weeks ago. She agreed she’ll pay for the car. I’ve given her two months to pay up or I’ll sell it and take my money.

She keeps asking if I’m going to leave her. I keep telling her I won’t, but if she wants a divorce, I will gladly give her one.