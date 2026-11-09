Why KWS Has Closed Hell’s Gate Gorge Until the Rains End?

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has closed the popular Hell’s Gate Gorge in Naivasha throughout the El Niño rainy season, warning tourists against visiting the attraction due to the risk of deadly flash floods.

The closure, announced on Monday, November 9, is a precautionary measure aimed at preventing further loss of life following previous tragedies in which visitors were swept away by sudden floods while exploring the gorge.

KWS Senior Warden for Hell’s Gate National Park Nelson Cheruiyot said the restriction would remain in force throughout the rainy season, cautioning visitors that dangerous flooding could occur even when there was no rainfall inside the park.

He explained that heavy downpours in surrounding areas, including Nairobi, Mai Mahiu, Mount Longonot, Kedong and Suswa, could send large volumes of water downstream into the narrow Ol Njorowa Gorge.

The steep rock walls and narrow passages leave visitors with limited escape routes when water levels rise suddenly.

“Sometimes it does not rain in Hells Gate National Park, but it has rained upstream, which drains water to the gorge. So, we always make sure that if it is raining, we take the necessary precautions to prevent loss of life,” KWS stated.

The closure follows a series of fatal incidents at the attraction. In September 2019, seven people died after flash floods swept through the gorge while a group of 13 visitors was exploring the site. The victims included five Kenyan tourists, a local tour guide and a foreign visitor.

Another tragedy occurred in 2012 when seven young people from PCEA Mukarara Church in Dagoretti died during an excursion at the gorge.

KWS has urged tourists and other visitors to respect the restriction and avoid entering the gorge until the service lifts the closure.

Despite the temporary restriction, the agency is continuing to promote other attractions at Hell’s Gate National Park as it prepares for the festive season.

Cheruiyot said the park continues to attract local and international visitors interested in its wildlife, bird watching, hiking and geothermal spa.

“We continue to register growing numbers of local and international tourists visiting Hell’s Gate National Park as a result of our diverse attractions, including the gorge, bird watching and the geothermal spa,” he said.

KWS Marketing and Development Officer Sammy Towett also launched the “Nature Ndio Form” campaign, alongside affordable festive-season packages targeting local tourists. The agency is planning to welcome more than 700,000 local visitors.

Meanwhile, KWS said it was working with the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife to address increasing hippo attacks around Lake Naivasha, which it attributed to rising water levels that have flooded pastureland and pushed the animals towards nearby farms and residential areas.