Wife and a Mpango wa Kando get stuck while having raw EXPLOSIVE sex in Bumula Busia.

KDRTV– Man and a married woman who got stuck while having illicit sex in Busia recently, attracted a huge crowd of locals.

Locals who witnessed this happenings said the two were embarrassingly found yelling in a room in the area.

Infidelity and extra-marital affairs in marriages are becoming very rampant in today’s Kenya and the world at large. Spouses are cheating left, right and center and most are walking away scot-free at the expense of their lovers. This should stop!

And in another recent incident that happened in Kisii town’s Daraja Mbili area, a married woman who has been cheating on her husband met the proverbial 40 days of a thief; the couple got stuck while having sex.

Her unidentified husband, acting on a tip off that his wife was cheating on him, went on a mission to prove it and lay it bare. He did what has become almost the norm in spouse-busting; he consulted a witch doctor Mugwenu and after explaining himself, was given some concoction.

No sooner had she swallowed the concoction, than she left home on Thursday, Dec 17th, to have some illegal sex with a man in the neighbourhood but what happened after that has become the talk of the nation.

The two secret lovers got stuck in each other. After being overpowered by the pain that followed, the two lovers yelled so loudly, so much that they attracted their neighbouring.

The ensuing drama was nothing short of comedy. A crowd milled around the room and the two were ferried on the mattress they were using to have sex. Media took photos.

They were moved in the streets covered in sheets as crowds gathered just to have a glimpse of the free movie.

The husband told the villagers to take them to Mugwenu Doctors who then helped separate the two. The randy man was ordered to pay the witchdoctors fees.

