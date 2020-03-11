“You are disgusting, which kind of men fail to impregnate women in this day and age!” My wife scolded me because I was impotent

KDRTV-My name is Simon and I cannot even begin to explain the kind of hate and humiliation I went through after my wife discovered that I could not impregnate her. We had just gotten married and after trying for babies for almost eight months, we decided to go see the doctor and see what the problem was.

We had promised each other that we would stick together despite what the test results would show. We had actually thought that the problem was with my wife but after the results came out, I was found to have low sperm count and thus could not make a woman pregnant.

The doctor however told us that with patience, good diet and medication, my sperm count would increase and I would cease to be impotent. However, after three months of medication, good diet and following what the doctor had told me, nothing was forth coming at all.

We tried getting pregnant but we could not. The doctor told me that there was no change in my count and thus impotent. That report by the doctor made my wife to almost go nuts since she had so much longed to be a mother.

“You are disgusting! Which kind of men fail to impregnate their women in this century that we live in?” My wife lashed out at me after we got into the car. She said she had given me a month to make her pregnant or she was going to dump me.

That night, I talked with my big brother and opened up on my impotence issue and he told me not to panic since he knew someone who would help me. He told me the name of the doctor was Doctor Mugwenu and he would treat me using his traditional medicines and herbs.

He gave me his number and I called me where we made an appointment a day later. After meeting him, the doctor gave me some herbs, some drinks and also cast a spell to make my machine strong enough. I di not know his medications would work so fast like that because when I went to the doctor, he ran some tests and told me my sperm count was more than enough.

My wife could not believe me. Two weeks later, she was confirmed to be pregnant and we are now happy parents of a bouncing baby girl. A million thanks to Doctor Mugwenu for coming through for me when I needed him the most.

