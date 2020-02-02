“You have no money! I am looking for a man with money and leave you, broke man!” my wife threatened after I lost a job

My name is Samuel and I have come to learn that the value of a man is in the size of his wallet. I say this because a month ago, my wife of three years was in verge of leaving me because I was broke.

I worked as a sales person in an M-pesa since I had tried looking for a better job to no success. I had lost my job six months before. Though she worked as receptionist and got more money than I me, she was always complaining saying I was not giving her any many.

I got into huge debts trying to pay rent and buy food and shopping since she refused to help saying it was a man’s work to provide for the family.

“You should get a good job, I am tired of helping you pay the rent and you know its your job to provide for this family,” she said. Though my job at the M-pesa shop was paying enough my wife wanted me to get more money.

One day, I knew she was disappointed in me when she failed to come for the night. The next morning, she came to change her clothes so that she could go to work. I asked where she had been and she said I did not provide her needs therefore I did not have any right to question her whereabouts.

“Wewe na hauna pesa hauna right ya kuniuliza nitokako. I got myself a man who can give money like I have always wished. Kama hutakua na kazi poa by the end of this month nakuacha,” she threatened while leaving for work.

I felt broken by her words. She was now looking for other men and probably even sleeping with them because I could provide money for her. I felt I had failed her since before we got married, I had promised her that I would take care of her finances.

That day, I went to my work at the Mpesa shop and I was worried and scared of losing my dear wife. I really loved her because she was a very beautiful woman. One customer came at the shop and found me in deep thoughts. He asked me what was the problem and I told him how I had lost a job and failed to get a good one with good money and now my wife was threatening to leave me.

“Do not worry brother. Your problem is very easy to handle when you visit Doctor Mugwenu who is going to help you become rich and you will be able to provide for your lady. No woman likes a broke man,” the customer said.

I decided to try out his suggestion and called Doctor Mugwenu and after talking for a while, we scheduled a meeting that afternoon. We met and he performed spells of getting wealth and well-paying jobs and another one for increasing my luck in job search. He told me not to worry because the spells would work within 24 hours.

The next morning, I was awoken by a company asking me when I was available to start the job. I had applied that job weeks before and I was surprised they wanted me. Four more companies called me that day and I picked one with the highest pay.

Within three weeks my life had changed and my wife had become more loving. I provided all her needs and even treated her to a weekly shopping of new clothes. She was really happy. I thank Doctor Mugwenu so much for making me wealthy.

I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu. He heals pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, manhood weakness among other things.

The doctor also solves life’s challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams.

For consultation call: +254 740637248 www.mugwenudoctors.com. Read more: https://mugwenudoctors.com/mugwenu-news