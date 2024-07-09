1 Dead, 66 Others Injured After Train Accident In Kajiado

One person has been killed and 66 others injured after a commuter train was involved in an accident at KMQ, Magadi, Kajiado County.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning after the train rolled backward along a steep stretch and fell off a bridge at Duka Moja in Kajiado County trapping several passengers.

One passenger died on the spot while several others sustained injuries during the grisly accident.

The train was on its way from Magadi town heading to Kajiado town at the time of the accident.

Kajiado deputy governor Martin Moshisho also confirmed the accident, saying the train was carrying more than 100 passengers.

He noted that injured passengers had been taken to Kajiado Referral Hospital for medical attention while the deceased passenger was taken to the same facility’s morgue.

“A passenger train carrying over 100 people from Magadi to Kajiado Town lost control and fell off the bridge at Duka Moja, Loodokilani Ward. Many of the passengers were injured, 66 were treated for minor injuries at our County Referral Hospital,” Moshisho said.

The Kajiado Deputy Governor added that 10 passengers were in critical condition and have been referred to Nairobi Hospital for further treatment.

Kenya Railways in a statement said the train is privately operated by Tata Chemicals Magadi Limited.

The corporation announced it has dispatched a team to the site to gather more details of the incident and offer support.

“Kenya Railways management is in contact with the company and has dispatched a team to the site to gather more details of the incident and offer support. The Corporation condoles with the bereaved family and wishes a quick recovery to the injured passengers,” Kenya Railways stated.

